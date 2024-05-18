Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Universal language: Multicultural futsal tournament connects communities

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 18 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soccer players participated in a multicultural futsal tournament at Bendigo Major League Multisports on Saturday, May 18. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Soccer players participated in a multicultural futsal tournament at Bendigo Major League Multisports on Saturday, May 18. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Cultural groups came together on Saturday, May 18, united by the universal language of soccer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.