Universal language: Multicultural futsal tournament connects communities

Cultural groups came together on Saturday, May 18, united by the universal language of soccer.
At a Multicultural Futsal Tournament hosted by Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services, 12 teams and almost 100 players competed at the Bendigo Major League Multisports centre.
Teams consisted of players from cultural groups such as Karen, Nepal, Afghan-Hazara, African and Indian, with the tournament designed to overcome social isolation in cultural communities.
"We thought we'd bring the community together to connect among themselves and do something that's meaningful for them to engage with," LCMS community development team leader Elisangela Couto said.
"We know that among males it's quite popular and among the multicultural communities, soccer is very popular."
Ms Couto said it didn't take much convincing to get teams together, and soccer was often the easiest way to connect to communities.
According to the 2021 Census, Karen was the most used language besides English in Bendigo households, followed by Mandarin, Malayalam and Punjabi.
For more than 13 per cent of Bendigo residents, both parents were born overseas.
"It's easy to engage with [multicultural communities] when it's something that they already love and connect with," Ms Couto said.
"[It also] gives us an opportunity to share information that often we wouldn't have the opportunity to do."
The tournament was an opportunity to share information regarding gender equity and equality, Ms Couto said, such as women being supported to participate in sport.
"I had a chance to talk to some of them that are already parents, and when I asked 'would you let your girl play futsal?', they were like, no, why would I do that?," Ms Couto said.
"It's not an expectation that they would even be interested in playing sport."
The tournament was an initiative between Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services and Sports Focus.
