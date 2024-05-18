SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region | MAY 18

Gisborne 14.13 (97) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62).
Strathfieldsaye 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 5.6 (36).
South Bendigo 30.21 (201) def Maryborough 2.5 (17).
North Bendigo 11.10 (76) def Mount Pleasant 9.10 (64).
Colbinabbin 18.11 (119) def LBU 8.10 (58).
Huntly 11.1 (77) def Elmore 11.10 (76).
White Hills 12.6 (78) def Leitchville-Gunbower 2.11 (23).
BL-Serpentine 21.15 (141) def Calivil United 9.7 (61).
Newbridge 17.11 (113) def Maiden Gully YCW 3.7 (25).
Marong 17.11 (113) def Bridgewater 8.9 (57).
Inglewood 15.10 (100) def Mitiamo 12.7 (79).
Carisbrook 9.7 (61) def Avoca 5.6 (36).
Natte Bealiba 22.16 (148) def Campbells Creek 4.4 (28).
Maryborough Giants 13.8 (86) def Dunolly 7.5 (47).
Harcourt 15.17 (107) def Maldon 10.7 (67).
Lexton 8.9 (57) def Navarre 6.8 (44).
Trentham 12.15 (87) def Talbot 8.5 (53).
