Herbert leads Aussie contingent at US PGA Championship

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert is in contention for his first top-10 finish in a major at the halfway mark of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.
The 28-year-old opened the tournament with rounds of 69 and 67 to be in a tie for 16th at six-under par.
American Xander Schauffele leads at 12-under par, one shot clear of Collin Morikawa, with Sahith Theegala in outright third at 10-under par.
World number one Scottie Scheffler is a further shot back after an eventful day two.
Play was delayed after a fatal road accident outside of the course, which caused Scheffler to be arrested after he attempted to bypass the built-up traffic to enter the club.
Scheffler was released and he made it back to the course in time to shoot 66 in his second round.
Herbert had five birdies and one bogey on day two and improved 16 places on the leaderboard.
A hat-trick of birdies between the seventh and ninth holes were the catalyst for Herbert's impressive round.
He made eight-straight pars from the 10th to the 17th and finished his day with a birdie on the par-five 18th hole.
Herbert is the best placed Australian in the field.
Cam Smith, Jason Day and Min Woo Lee are two shots behind Herbert in a tie for 29th.
Adam Scott and Cam Davis missed the cut.
Herbert's best finish in a major is tied for 13th at the 2022 US PGA Championship.
