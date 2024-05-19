Loddon Mallee SES units seek volunteers as requests for assistance rise

SES units in central Victoria are busier than ever and more volunteers are needed to address a "huge increase" in the number of requests for assistance.
Since April last year, Loddon Mallee volunteers responded to more than 3400 requests, including 1400 reports of downed trees, 600 reports of flood and 264 road rescues.
The Bendigo unit alone responded to more than 800 requests in the last year, making it the states fifth busiest unit and busiest regional unit.
"Right across the region we're really calling out for more volunteers and there's a range of jobs that are available too," Loddon Mallee regional unit volunteer training officer Robin Neller said.
"It doesn't necessarily have to be people who want to get their boots dirty and fill sandbags, there's a whole lot of support roles at administration, fundraising, community education.
"So even those people who wouldn't consider themselves able bodied enough to be shoveling sand, there's definitely a wide range of roles and opportunities for people who want to build skills and help their community."
Ms Neller joined SES 10 years ago as a way to give back to the community which supported her when she was a single mum.
She is also an operational member at Marong SES.
"You absolutely have some amazing positive experiences and you build yourself as a person," she said.
"There's so many things that I can do now and I've built my own level of confidence and resilience due to the things that I've learned.
"Now I can do things that once upon a time I wouldn't have been able to."
Ms Neller said SES units were looking for anyone with a positive attitude and a willingness to assist their community.
"People who potentially might have some spare time, they might be retired or have a bit of time in the evenings and people who want to build skills as well," she said.
"We'd absolutely be more than keen to find some people who have daytime availability, but people who only have limited availability still have a role that they can play within the unit."
Bendigo SES volunteer Trent Ross, who recently conducted a boat rescue at Bendigo's Lake Weeroona, said his experience as a first responder has assisted him in the professional world, particularly when handling stressful situations in the workplace.
"We train hard to be at our best when responding to whichever emergency our region decides to put in front of us," he said.
"It's a great feeling when you get the chance to have a direct impact by saving someone's life.
"When you're in the right spot at the right time and able to have an impact, it's very rewarding.
"VICSES offers a fantastic outlet to develop and refine a wide range of skills, and I'm very grateful for that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.