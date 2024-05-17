Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Rejuvenated Bombers face ultimate test against HDFNL netball power

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated May 17 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leitchville-Gunbower wing attack Madison Elliott. Picture by Darren Howe
Leitchville-Gunbower wing attack Madison Elliott. Picture by Darren Howe

Through six rounds of last year's HDFNL A-grade netball season, Leitchville-Gunbower was winless and languishing at the bottom of the ladder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.