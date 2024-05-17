Rejuvenated Bombers face ultimate test against HDFNL netball power

Through six rounds of last year's HDFNL A-grade netball season, Leitchville-Gunbower was winless and languishing at the bottom of the ladder.
Fast forward 12 months and the Bombers will play league power White Hills in the match of the round on Saturday.
The Demons and Bombers fill the top-two spots on the ladder.
Under the guidance of new coach Caitlyn Hamilton, the Bombers have improved markedly this season.
They own a 3-1 record, with their only defeat a gallant 13-goal loss to Elmore.
On Saturday they host flag favourite White Hills in a clash that will be much tighter than their 2023 encounters.
The Demons smashed the Bombers 88-19 and 80-22 in two lopsided matches.
The undefeated White Hills is expected to be too strong for the Bombers on Saturday, but the home side is capable of making life uncomfortable for the flag favourites.
Another intriguing round six battle is at Colbinabbin where the fourth-placed Hoppers host the sixth-placed Lockington-Bamawm United.
The Hoppers are starting to find their best netball and a top-three berth beckons if they can continue the momentum they've built over the past fortnight.
The Cats have been big improvers this year and a win over a top-three quality team like Colbinabbin is the next step in their development.
North Bendigo and Mt Pleasant clash at Atkins Street.
Both sides have one win for the season - both against bottom side Huntly - and the four points on Saturday will keep the victor in touch with the top five.
North and Mounts split their two home and away clashes last year.
In the final game of the round, home side Elmore should bounce back from last week's heavy loss by defeating Huntly.
Minus star goal shooter Gabe Richards for an extended period, the Bloods were thumped by White Hills 71-33 last round.
Expect Elmore's talented young players to have more impact against the rebuilding Hawks this week.
