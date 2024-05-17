Your chance to own a vintage Holden as Aussie classics go up for grabs

Calling all Holden enthusiasts, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own rare and historic Holden vehicles, parts, and memorabilia as items at the Echuca National Holden Motor Museum go up for auction.
The museum, which had been in Echuca since 1993, closed its doors in April after its owners decided to retire and couldn't find a buyer.
But the closure presents an opportunity to the open market, according to Burns and Co auctioneer Ashley Burns.
"There's about 1100 lots to go through over the weekend, including about 30 motor vehicles and a handful of motorcycles," he said.
On Saturday, May 18 advertising signage, motors, gearboxes displays and models would be up for grabs, as part of the museum's "strong database of collectibles".
On Sunday, May 19, motor vehicles including FX, FJ, HK Monaro, HQ Sandman, Torana and more would go for auction as well as the vintage motorcycles.
The catalogue had been viewed more than 300,000 times, Mr Burns said, and more than 800 people had registered for the auction.
"We've done a lot of Holden auctions over the journey, and this one's up there for sure," Mr Burns said.
The auction would be held on site at 7-11 Warren Street, Echuca.
For more information visit burnsandcoauctions.com.au/national-holden-motor-museum-auction.
