Your chance to own a vintage Holden as Aussie classics go up for grabs

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
May 17 2024 - 5:18pm
A 1972 Holden HQ GTS 350 is up for auction at the National Holden Museum Auction in Echuca.
Calling all Holden enthusiasts, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own rare and historic Holden vehicles, parts, and memorabilia as items at the Echuca National Holden Motor Museum go up for auction.

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

