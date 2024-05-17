With the help of Circus Oz professionals, these young performers will fly

The cast of Girton Grammar School's production of The Little Mermaid have taken to the skies as they prepare to transport audiences to an underwater world.
The cast had a professional circus artist and rigger from Circus Oz teaching them to "fly" using harnesses.
Director Mandy Ellison said she knew she wanted to use the harnesses as soon as the production was decided.
"We have done it before a few years ago with the production of Peter Pan, and that was the first time I've seen how creative and effective that can be in terms of using all of the stage space," she said.
"Rather than just having things on the stage, we can use the air space as well."
Ms Ellison said the underwater characters would be represented in the style of Cirque Du Soleil, rather than fish costumes.
"The creative use of lighting, set design and puppetry will transition the audience through the various worlds of the story - under the sea, on a sailing ship, on the beach, in Prince Eric's Palace.
"The use of flying harnesses allows the audience to see characters fly in the sky or swim underwater... our aim is for the audience to be immersed in the story and enjoy the spectacle."
The production features a cast of 35 performers and a full orchestra of students and staff, as well as backstage, make-up and tech crews.
Girton will present The Little Mermaid at the Ulumbarra Theatre three times on June 19, 20 and 21.
For tickets visit bendigoregion.com.au/arts-culture-theatres/event/girton-little-mermaid.
