With the help of Circus Oz professionals, these young performers will fly

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
May 18 2024 - 5:30am
Stella Carlon-Tozer will use a harness to "fly" underwater as Ariel in Girton Grammar School's production of The Little Mermaid. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Stella Carlon-Tozer will use a harness to "fly" underwater as Ariel in Girton Grammar School's production of The Little Mermaid. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The cast of Girton Grammar School's production of The Little Mermaid have taken to the skies as they prepare to transport audiences to an underwater world.

