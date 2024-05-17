Showcase of women's football as inter-league rivalry heats up on Sunday

THE Mercy Junortoun Sports Precinct will host a showcase day of women's football on Sunday.
The Central Victoria Football League is the host of this year's inter-league carnival day that also features the Goulburn Murray Women's League and North East Border Female Football League.
The carnival gala day will feature both under-18 and senior games being played at the precinct's O'Keefe Oval 2 and Howard Oval 3 starting at 10am.
Both the under-18 and senior competitions will culminate with a final being played between the two top ranked teams.
The CVFL is the defending senior champions after dominating last year's carnival played at Mooroopna.
While there are plenty of new faces in this year's CVFL senior squad, it has familiar leadership.
The duo of the Bendigo Thunder's Shae Murphy and Golden Square's Liz Watkins will again co-captain the side, while Rick Ladson is continuing as coach.
The under-18 team is being coached by Andrew Reid and assisted by Jordan Cochrane, a premiership-winning coach with Castlemaine.
Murphy is confident the CVFL senior squad that has been assembled can repeat its inter-league success of last year, while she says she is honoured to once again be leading the side on the field alongside Watkins.
Murphy was also a co-captain of the inter-league side in 2021.
"It means a lot to me to think the girls look at myself and Liz as leaders," Murphy said on Friday.
"We are both trying to do a lot of work behind the scenes around our clubs and in community sport, so it does mean a lot to represent all our players on Sunday.
"I think our quality of football is outstanding and as a league we've got some tremendous talent, so we'll go into Sunday confident we can perform well again."
There's a bigger pool of players to select the inter-league side from with three new teams joining the CVFL this season - White Hills, Marong and Sandhurst.
It's also the first year the competition has had an under-18 age group as popularity in women's football in the region continues to grow.
"We've had a great time as a group in the build-up to this weekend," Murphy, a stalwart of more than 200 women's football games in Bendigo, said.
"There has been a lot of laughs; there's some great characters in the group and there's a few who have been around for quite a while and that shows in the way we go about our footy when you have that level of friendship and communication.
"We want to win, but most importantly it's a really fun program to be part of and I'm so grateful that we get the opportunity to do it each year.
"It's exciting to play with a group of girls who are such high quality footballers and great people... you really build a rapport and respect for your opponents throughout the season after being part of this together."
In an encouraging sign for the future there is a strong contingent of younger players named in the senior team including Lexi Moss, Courtney Hingston, Gemma Roberts, Victoria Winstanley, Jenna Bannam and Sam Johnston.
The trio of Madi Sexton, Piper Dunlop and Lily Campbell were all named in the final senior squad, but have had to withdraw this week.
Games will comprise two 20 minute halves.
CVFL squads:
Seniors - Britney Mueck, Lucy El Hage, Greta Murphy, Shae Murphy, Eloise Gretgrix, Lily Den Houting, Eliza Long, Emily Field, Lexi Moss, Molly Metcalf, Courtney Hingston, Gemma Roberts, Isabella Ayre, Liz Watkins, Paytnon Jolliffe, Victoria Winstanley, Kira Gibbons, Maddie Jelbart, Quetta Holloway-Jinks, Maddy White, Jenna Bannam, Sam Johnston, Jaime Sawers, Bronte Ashworth, Molly Pianta.
Under-18s - Amelia Britt, Chelsea Cole, Chloe Butcher, Lori Whaley, Tegan Barry, Neve Nisbet, Ava Barker, Bella Eddy, Ella Gourley, Gemma McPhee, Lily Mansfield, Mackenzie Bickley, Hannah Cochrane, Alysha Boyd, Gemma Fox, Maddie Dunn, Scarlett Ward, Sophie Ryan, Tessa Skipper, Amelie Haigh, Chelsea Edwards, Eve Cail, Jayda Alford, Jorja Morrison, Mia Clark, Taylor Collier, Kate Batchelor, Kiara Field.
Sunday's fixture:
Under-18s:
10am - Central Vic FL v North East BFFL.
10.55am - North East BFFL v Goulburn Murray.
11.50am - Central Vic FL v Goulburn Murray.
1pm - final (1st v 2nd).
Seniors:
10am - Central Vic FL v North East BFFL.
10.55am - Central Vic FL v Goulburn Murray.
11.50am - North East BFFL v Goulburn Murray.
2.10pm - final (1st v 2nd).
