Sit back, relax ... have a bit of fun

This Sunday, I thought I'd focus on a bit of light relief.
It's been a big week for news in Bendigo, and if you're sitting around relaxing you might be looking for a few stories to engage with or make you chuckle.
First up, how well do you know your road rules? Perhaps not as well as you thought. I tried this test and only got 64 per cent, so I need to brush up.
Why don't you give it a shot?
For the Bridgerton fans out there (yes, there are one or two million) one fan created her own moment of swoon ahead of the release of the third series. Perhaps that's on your binge-watch list?
Have you tried out our Ultimate Trivia quiz? It's a fun way to test what you know - perhaps against a friend or two.
And did you know whether the rubbish in your wheelie bin belongs to you? Or not? Check out what it's like around Bendigo.
And lastly, I'm sure a few of you will be dreaming of what you could do with $150 million. The Powerball jackpot has hit that this coming Thursday. I'm sure Lotto outlets will be doing a roaring trade in the next few days.
May your numbers come in.
Juanita Greville, Editor.
