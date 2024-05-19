How many more? The violence needs to stop

I'd assumed everyone knew that, at night, women walk with their car keys in hand and pretend to be on the phone.
That women cut their jogs short because they don't feel safe.
That women cross the road to avoid groups of men and never make eye contact.
That women promise to text one another - home safe - when catching taxis or public transport home after dark - or after a date with a stranger, whatever the time.
That women have multiple stories of harassment against us - small, big, indelible.
Most men are honourable - we know this because they are our kind sons, friends, colleagues, family.
But they don't know how scary it is to be a woman.
Which is why it's important that women lead the conversation about violence against women.
Launching today, HOW MANY MORE is aimed at exposing and stopping violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest.
We're pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Join us in fighting for change.
Juanita Greville, Editor
