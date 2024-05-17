Two arrested over Bendigo damage spree

Two people have been arrested over a run of vandalism in Bendigo that has left the city outraged.
As the pair were detained, faith and civic leaders in the city came together in a central Bendigo park to condemn the run of damage.
They sought to understand what had driven the spree.
David Chapman, covering the gathering, reports is was a chance to "stand together and oppose what is happening in our city".
The mounting damage bill started at $100,000 at the Golden Dragon Museum and the Stupa. That figure has grown as the clean-up costs at the White Hills Cemetery, Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Bendigo Soldiers Memorial are tallied.
The attacks that tarnished buildings, dragons and artefacts rallied civic pride in our city.
Now for answers as to why?
If you're thinking of getting in a bit of spotlighting this weekend, take care. Five Bendigo hunters found themselves facing court after some illegal action.
And Victoria's rural hospitals are trapped in funding limbo after discovering billions in new health funding won't even cover their costs for the next six weeks. Read more in Ben Silvester's exclusive look.
Have a great weekend. It looks like being overcast and chilly, with tops up top 15 degrees. Perfect weather for rugging up and going for a walk, or curling up with a book.
Juanita Greville, Editor
