Female Football Round honours outstanding BASL volunteers

One of the highlights of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's Female Football Round was the recognition of three volunteers.
In an era where sporting associations are finding it harder to attract and retain volunteers, BASL honoured the female coach of the year, under-18 volunteer of the year and the volunteer of the year.
Castlemaine Goldfields' Kasey Sparks was a worthy winner of the coach of the year award.
In her second season as senior women's coach, Sparks previously coached the under-16 girls squad and led the club's small-sided program.
Her role this season also includes mentoring an under-10 mixed team.
Sparks, who was awarded her C-licence earlier this year, is renowned for her ability to bring a diverse group of people into a team environment.
The club says Sparks "creates a vibe and feeling of belonging that people just want to be a part of".
"Whether it is planning a training session or writing and performing a rap about the team Kasey brings her all,'' a club statement said of Sparks.
"Kasey could equally have been nominated for volunteer of the year. Along with coaching you will find Kasey doing anything or everything at the club, from being a committee member, winning grants, running a summer social program, co-ordinating the kiosk, marking the lines and installing a dishwasher."
Spring Gully's Peppa Barnett was awarded the under-18 volunteer of the year.
Part of the Spring Gully United Soccer Club for as long as she can remember, Barnett was nominated for the award on the back of tireless work for her home club.
Barnett coaches an under-7 team, assists in the canteen, is the club's family fun day game leader, plays in the under-16s for Spring Gully and is a member of the BASL under-16 rep squad and she assists the league with activations throughout the year.
Shepparton United's Cass Wilson was crowned the volunteer of the year.
The first female president in Shepparton United Soccer Club's history, Wilson is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.
"Under Cass's leadership the club has experienced significant growth.,'' SUSC said in a statement.
"Taking the reins when the club was struggling in 2022, fielding only eight teams that year, we fielded 15 teams in 2023 and after an extremely successful season have gone on to field 15 teams again in 2024.
"With unprecedented interest at a junior level, we had more than 200 juniors trial for the club in November, 2023, cementing the status of SUSC as a destination club in the Goulburn Valley.
"Shepparton United Soccer was named as the largest soccer club in North East Victoria in 2023.
"Most significantly during Cass's time in the role our junior girls program has come leaps and bounds, with the introduction of our open girls team last year, alongside the introduction of our under-12 girls team this year we have significantly increased female participation at the club building strong pathways for young female footballers and ensuring an ongoing pipeline for our long successful senior women's program.
"Shepparton United's current committee has also increased female leadership roles to 50 per cent in 2024, all of this has been championed by Cass and is a first for the club."
The League Cup grand final berths for men and women will be decided on Sunday.
The League One Men and League One Women championship seasons go into hibernation for the weekend and the focus is on the League Cup semi-finals.
In the men's League Cup, Eaglehawk hosts Shepparton South at Truscott Reserve and Strathdale is at home to Shepparton United at Beischer Park. Both games start at 3pm.
Eaglehawk would dearly love to qualify for a final in the year it's celebrating its 50th season in Bendigo soccer.
Strathdale will start favourite in the other semi after it thumped Shepparton United 4-1 last weekend.
In the women's League Cup semis, Shepparton United and Shepparton South meet at Beischer Park and La Trobe Uni tackles Spring Gully United at Truscott Reserve. Both games start at 10am.
On form Shepparton United and Spring Gully United are expected to qualify for the final.
Spring Gully leads the championship ladder and is four wins from four games, while Shepparton United is the reigning women's League Cup champion.
The winners of the League Cup semi-finals advance to Cup final day at Spring Gully on Sunday, July 28.
