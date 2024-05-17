Scene set for one of LVFNL's most anticipated home and away clashes of 2024

THE Loddon Valley league is set for one of its most anticipated home and away matches of the season on Saturday.
It's the two-time defending premiers Marong hosting what many football pundits considered pre-season to be the Panthers' biggest threat to their three-peat aspirations - Bridgewater.
The Panthers (5-0) have so far answered every challenge thrown at them and sit in their familiar position at the top of the ladder, undefeated and on an overall winning streak that's now at 37 games.
Sitting one game behind the Panthers is the Mean Machine (4-1), which after copping a 52-point hiding from Pyramid Hill a fortnight ago bounced back with a 26-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine last week.
Legendary wrestler Nature Boy Ric Flair is renowned for his saying that "to be the man, you've got to beat the man".
For years Bridgewater was "the man" in the LVFNL winning seven flags in a row between 2010 and 2016, but that mantle is now held by the Panthers.
While there is no "title belt" on the line on Saturday, the clash presents Bridgewater with the opportunity to see how its game stacks up against the champions ahead of potential further bouts when there's genuine stakes on the line later in the year.
"I feel we're placed okay going into Saturday," Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson said this week.
"It's still early in the season, but we've had a couple of solid weeks leading into Saturday.
"We learned a lot from the Pyramid Hill loss and then bounced back well against Serp last week and now we're coming up against what has been the best side in the competition for the past two-and-a-half years.
"We're looking forward to the challenge, but as I've said from the outset, we're coming from a long way back.
"Yes, our recruits are great footballers and great humans, but that doesn't just automatically place us in a position to be next in line - we've got to earn that.
"We're ready for the challenge and we're excited about the opportunity.
"We'll have a few players out as they will too, but we've got some youth that has been developing really well over the past couple of years and it's a good opportunity for them to learn against the benchmark side in the competition."
One of the outs for the Mean Machine on Saturday will be hard-nut midfielder Boden Alexander (concussion), who has been in outstanding form in his return season at the club following his stint at Strathfieldsaye.
The Mean Machine has rated Alexander among their best two players in four of their five games so far and he leads the Addy's LVFNL player rankings.
"Bo's return to our footy club has been fantastic for a number of reasons; his leadership around our younger kids who I've been referring to for a number of years is helping to fastrack them," Ladson said.
"And his leadership on the field is second to none. When you get someone like that who is just willing to do those one per centers for four quarters... I just have so much respect for Bo."
