Eaglehawk the next side to face gruelling Bulldogs-Dragons double BFNL exam

EAGLEHAWK is the next team about to embark on the BFNL's ultimate examination in season 2024.
Sandhurst and Gisborne are the competition's two standout outfits this year and such is the flow of the draw, teams face the Bulldogs and Dragons in consecutive rounds.
Maryborough and South Bendigo have both copped the double test already, with the Magpies losing their two games to the Bulldogs and Dragons by a combined 591 points and the Bloods by a combined 286 points.
Golden Square is halfway through the double test having lost to Gisborne by 48 points last week before facing part two in next Saturday's stand-alone grand final rematch to complete round six.
The Hawks head into Saturday's clash at Canterbury Park against the Bulldogs sitting in fourth position with a 3-1 record, with Gisborne also 3-1, but with a vastly superior percentage of 334.7 compared to Eaglehawk's 145.4.
"There's always a couple of indicators where you want to make sure your game holds up and this week we are looking at the contested side of the game and having a big focus on how that stacks up against a side that thrives in that aspect," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said on Friday.
The Bulldogs certainly are a side that excels in the contest, with Premier Data ranking Gisborne No.1 for contested possessions (173.3 per game), No.2 for groundball gets (113.3) and No.1 for clearances (54.5).
In comparison the Hawks are rated No.8 for contested possessions (141.3), No.8 for groundball gets (90.3) and No.9 for clearances (36.0).
The Hawks won't have their full arsenal of talent available for the match of the day with Kallen Geary (hamstring), Cam McGlashan (unavailable), Pala Kuma (knee), Bryce Frost (broken toe) and Jack O'Shannessy out.
A key out of last week's winning Gisborne side over Golden Square is skipper and star intercept defender Jack Reaper (concussion).
The battle through the middle of the ground shapes as enthralling contest as the Hawks' quartet of new ruckman Brayden Frost with Billy Evans, Ben Thompson and Joel Mullen goes up against the Bulldogs' brigade of ruckman Braidon Blake, Brad Bernacki, Flynn Lakey and Jarrad Lynch.
Frost, Evans, Mullen, Thompson, Blake, Bernacki and Lakey were all among the 61 players named in this week's BFNL inter-league training squad.
Mullen has this year stepped into an inside midfield role for the Hawks that has helped to offset the loss of reigning Michelsen medallist Noah Wheeler.
Mullen is coming off a 34-possession, 12-mark, five-clearance outing against Kangaroo Flat that was last week's highest rated game by Premier Data.
"Joel might be one of those players who from an outside perspective flies under the radar a bit," Matheson said.
"But if you think back to that 2018 grand final (win over Strathfieldsaye) he was everywhere playing on a wing and he has played some big games for us over the past few years whether it's on the wing or half-back.
"Internally, we had no doubts that he would be able to step up and fill that void in the midfield this year.
"It's certainly going to be a great challenge for the boys on Saturday and the starting point is making sure we can match Gisborne in the contest and bring the intensity that we know they will.
"If you look at their game against Golden Square last week, it was over at quarter-time, so it's going to be important for us to come to the party early on."
While the Bulldogs will go in as the favourites on Saturday, coach Rob Waters is well aware that Canterbury Park is one of the notoriously difficult BFNL venues for opposition sides to win at.
"We're certainly under no illusions that playing Eaglehawk at Eaglehawk is a tough challenge," Waters said.
"They have a formidable forward line with Jonty Neaves on fire and Darcy Richards moving well, so we'll have to get the match-ups right like they will for us as well."
In Saturday's other two BFNL games Strathfieldsaye is at home to Kangaroo Flat and South Bendigo hosts Maryborough.
