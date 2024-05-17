Bendigo Strikers shooting goals on and off the netball court

In the aftermath of the Bendigo Strikers historic first Victorian Netball League home game last month, club president Melinda Keighran received some feedback from a local community club that attended the match.
The community club had taken a group of junior players to Red Energy Arena to watch the Strikers in action.
For Keighran, the reaction the junior players had to watching the Strikers play in Bendigo made all the hard work worthwhile.
"The juniors had told their club that it was better than Christmas, one junior said it was the best day of their life and another said I want to play for the Strikers one day,'' Keighran said.
"For us, that's what the Strikers are all about. It's not just about providing a pathway to the VNL, it's about building aspirations for netballers in our community.
"We're about celebrating the community clubs in our region and promoting netball the best way we can."
In the space of half a VNL season the Strikers have turned heads on and off the court.
On the court, they've won three games at championship level - which is three more than Ballarat did in three years in the competition - and they've been competitive with the best teams in the VNL.
Off the court, they've engaged a strong fan group and established strong links with local businesses, community groups and schools.
While it's been a dream start, the club won't sit back and smell the roses.
The Strikers don't want to be a flash in the pan.
"In conjunction with one of our major partners the McKern Steel Foundation we're going out to schools promoting Fresh Fruit Friday and we're talking to students about healthy living and giving them Strikers stickers,'' Keighran said.
"We're trying to entrench ourselves in the community and make sure that we give back to the community.
"The community has been waiting for a netball program like this and it shows in their support.
"Something we've really loved is how the netball teams have got behind us. We've had eight group bookings from clubs to attend this Sunday's game.
"We've got local clubs coming and even clubs from as far away as Macorna who are coming to the game.
"We get people coming across from Shepparton and Echuca to support the Strikers. We love that."
Forming a strong tie with community clubs is a building block that is crucial to the long-term sustainability of the Strikers.
The history of Bendigo sporting teams at state and national levels proves that you must have a steady stream of locally-produced talent on the court or field for local sporting fans to stay invested.
That's where the value of the Strikers' coaching panel comes into play.
Senior coach Tracey Brereton, 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling, 23-and-under assistant coach Tarryn Rymer and director of coaching Carol Cathcart have a wealth of experience to foster the Strikers' talent.
The programs they put in place are being ushered back to community club level by the Strikers' players.
"Our girls take their knowledge back to their community clubs and they're rolling out training sessions that Tracey, Jayden, Carol and Tarryn have put in place,'' Keighran said.
"That's super important for us to help develop players in the region."
Keighran said establishing a loyal sponsorship group was crucial to the Strikers' success.
"La Trobe University, Healthy Mates, McKern Steel and Fur Life are our four major sponsors and without them, and Red Energy and CVGT, we wouldn't be able to put these girls on the court,'' she said.
"When we went to them we didn't have anything to sell other than the fact we had the licence, but they believed in the board and the vision we had and they've bought into what we're trying to achieve.
"They're a huge part of this in every step we take."
The Strikers packed out the old stadium court at Red Energy Arena for their first home game and this Sunday's game against Geelong will be played on the new stadium court.
"The community support has been absolutely incredible,'' she said.
"There's a real appetite for netball in Bendigo and we showed that through the crowds we had at our first home game.
"We're sitting at around that 1000 to 1100 mark already for this Sunday's game, which is really exciting. Tickets are still available through Ticketek.
"As a board we couldn't be happier with the progress we're making."
Sunday is Netball Victoria's Super Sunday round and Red Energy Arena will host a VNL double-header.
At championship level, the Strikers will play Geelong from 2.30pm, while the Western Warriors will play Melbourne University from 1pm.
At 23-and-under level, the Strikers and Geelong clash at 1pm, while the Warriors and Melbourne Uni start from 2.30pm.
The two Bendigo games will be played on showcourt one, with the Warriors-Uni games to be played on court two.
Championship
23-and-under
