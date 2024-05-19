'We must rid our community of violence against girls and women'

The Federal Government is committed to taking action to address what can only be described as a national crisis of gender-based, and intimate-partner violence.
This is an issue that many local people have raised with me during my recent round of Listening Posts across the electorate.
It is an issue that leaves many of us frightened, angry and frustrated.
We are all asking ourselves, "How can a man murder their intimate partner?"
A shocking one quarter of Australian women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime.
Keeping Australian women safe requires immediate action.
The Federal Government is taking action on this national crisis of violence against women in several key ways.
We will work with the States and Territories to strengthen accountability and consequences for perpetrators, including early intervention with high-risk perpetrators and serial offenders, and strategies to better facilitate best practice justice responses to support victim-survivors of violence.
The Councils for Police Ministers and Attorneys-General will work towards these goals, specifically by improving police responses to the reporting of violence, and information sharing about perpetrators across systems and jurisdictions.
We will deliver the Leaving Violence Program, investing $925.2 million over five years to help people experiencing intimate partner violence with the costs associated with leaving the relationship.
This program will offer $5,000 in financial assistance, safety assessments and referrals to support pathways for eligible persons fleeing violence, regardless of gender or visa status.
We have also committed to strengthen and build on prevention work through targeted, evidence- based approaches.
But we must do more.
One of the most important measures announced by the National Cabinet is the plan to stop the distribution of harmful material that exacerbates violence against women, such as violent online pornography, and misogynistic content targeting children and young people.
The Labor Government will introduce new measures including legislation to ban the creation and publication of non-consensual digitally created and altered, 'deepfake' pornography, provide additional funding for the eSafety Commission to pilot age-assurance technologies to be deployed around access to potentially harmful adult content, and the launch of the "Stop it at the Start" campaign intended to oppose the influence and prevalence of online content which normalises violence against girls and women.
We must rid our community of violence against girls and women, and do so with urgency.
Lisa Chesters MP, Federal Member for Bendigo
If you or somebody you know needs help, contact the local central Victorian services below or police.
Centre Against Sexual Assault - Central Victoria. 24/7 telephone crisis counselling service for people who have experienced both past and recent sexual assault. Ph 1800 806 292, www.casacv.org.au/
The Orange Door: A free service for adults, children and young people who are experiencing or have experienced family violence. Loddon - 1800 512 359; Mallee - 1800 290 943. Family violence support and extra help for children and families orangedoor.vic.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.