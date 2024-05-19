Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
How Many More?

'We must rid our community of violence against girls and women'

By Lisa Chesters
May 20 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'We must rid our community of violence against girls and women'
'We must rid our community of violence against girls and women'

The Federal Government is committed to taking action to address what can only be described as a national crisis of gender-based, and intimate-partner violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.