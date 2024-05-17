A strong message sent by the BFNL tribunal

Good afternoon, Bendigo Addy sports reporter Luke West here.
Welcome to today's installment of our weekly Friday football newsletter.
One of the big talking points of this week was the penalties handed down by the BFNL tribunal on Wednesday night to the Golden Square duo of Zack Shelton and Rory McCrann-Peters.
Shelton (seven) and McCrann-Peters (four) received a combined 11 matches of suspension following an incident during last Saturday's game against Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve that left Bulldogs' skipper Jack Reaper concussed.
It was a strong message sent by the tribunal and as Golden Square coach Brad Eaton said after the sanctions were handed down: "There's incidents that occur throughout a lot of games and this sends a message to all players and clubs that if there's any severe injuries that come out of actions, malicious or not, this is going to be how it's handled."
This week has also seen the unveiling of the BFNL's 61-player training squad for its upcoming inter-league match against the VAFA, while Nathan Spicer caught up with Bendigo's Tom Cole ahead of his 100th AFL game for the West Coast Eagles this weekend.
Enjoy your football this weekend.
