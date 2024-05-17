O'Farrell vows to return again after luckless run continues with torn ACL

A BROKEN hand, a heart attack and now an ACL injury in a season where his team is the raging hot Bendigo Football Netball League premiership favourites.
It's hard to think of a footballer in the region who has endured more bad luck than what Sandhurst's Sean O'Farrell has over the past two seasons, but the 24-year-old has vowed to again return from his latest setback.
O'Farrell provided one of the most inspirational comeback stories in the BFNL last year when he returned late in the season to play in the Dragons' reserves premiership alongside his brothers Conor and Patrick less than 10 months after suffering a heart attack.
O'Farrell's heart attack occurred in November of 2022 while he was on a Saturday morning training run around Lake Weeroona.
O'Farrell was resuscitated by Bendigo Health emergency nurse Bec Fawcett, who was fortunately also at Lake Weeroona that Saturday morning.
Earlier in 2022 O'Farrell's BFNL season with the Dragons had been curtailed by a broken hand that ultimately restricted him to just four games early before later returning to play four matches in the reserves.
Having been restricted to just a combined 14 games over the past two seasons, the versatile O'Farrell - who can play key position at either end of the ground - is now facing another extended stint on the sidelines with his 2024 season over.
O'Farrell will have surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee - and just to further compound his luckless run, his season-ending injury occurred at training rather than in the heat of battle during a game.
"It was two Thursdays ago before the Maryborough game when we were going through a reasonably high intensity session," O'Farrell said this week.
"We were doing a keepings off handball drill and I went to change direction and I felt the knee pop and buckle under itself.
"At the moment I'm now just focused on getting the surgery done and out of the way firstly, but I am used to long term injuries it's fair to say.
"The toughest part about this injury is I won't be able to do any sort of running for a few months, whereas with the other ones, I was on my feet a lot more with the hand injury.
"I guess with the heart situation I wasn't running for a while either, but it is what it is."
While disappointed that his season is over in May after all the work he had put in last year to get back to playing football, O'Farrell says it is somewhat easier to digest it being a traditional football injury this time as opposed to his November 2022 heart attack.
"The ACL is a more common injury when it comes to sport, so I think the way I approach it will be a bit easier this time," O'Farrell said.
"In terms of the rehab I will also get a lot more opportunity to spend more time in the gym, which I certainly don't mind.
"As far as footy goes, I'll try to stay involved around the club as much as I can this year.
"Our reserves coach Jake McLean has a busy day on a Saturday playing in the seniors as well, so I might be able to give him a bit of a chop out in terms of helping out the reserves boys.
"In terms of long-term injuries, hopefully, this is it for me."
Sandhurst, which sits at the top of the BFNL ladder undefeated and with a monster percentage of 529.4, has this weekend off before playing Golden Square in next week's stand-alone grand final rematch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.