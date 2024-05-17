Man arrested after allegedly ramming car on Napier Street, Epsom

A Bendigo man was arrested after allegedly ramming a car on Napier Street between Epsom and White Hills on Thursday, May 16.
Police alleged the 24-year-old Bendigo man was driving a silver Holden Astra on Napier Street when he rammed a Toyota Hilux between Howard Street and Powell Street at about 4.25pm on May 16.
As a result, the driver of the Toyota lost control and narrowly missed several people at a bus stop, police said.
The driver of the Holden was arrested nearby and was assisting investigators with their enquiries.
No one was seriously injured as a result of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.