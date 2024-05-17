'Equality for all': Bendigo gathers in support of justice on IDAHOBIT Day

'No one left behind: equality, freedom and justice for all'.
That is the theme of this year's IDAHOBIT Day on May 17 and it was marked in Bendigo this year with a flag raising ceremony at the library gardens.
About 100 people gathered for the event to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community and call for an end to discrimination and create an all inclusive society.
IDAHOBIT - the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia - is held on May 17 to mark the anniversary of when the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from the classification of diseases and related health problems in 1990.
The Bendigo event heard from several guest speakers who talked openly about their own personal experiences in dealing with discrimination while finding their identity in regional Victoria.
City of Great Bendigo youth councillor Levity Camilleri spoke about how they came out as openly queer in 2021 and genderqueer in 2021.
As this coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, Levity said the constant lockdowns made it difficult for them to get to know their identity.
"People were a lot less accepting three years ago than they are now," they said.
Levity said they were "incredibly proud" to part of the Bendigo community and the day was a celebration of how far society had come in reducing discrimination.
"Thank you for turning Bendigo rainbow," they said.
A trans man, EJ Clayton was "very proud to push for a positive future" with the support of family and friends.
Zara Jones, who came out as a trans woman in 2019, also spoke proudly of how the community rallies to fight for justice and against discrimination, citing the recent successful campaign to have Cumberland City Council in Sydney rescind a decision to ban a library book featuring same-sex parenting.
"The theme of this year's of IDAHOBIT Day is 'no one left behind' ... and if we stand together ... one day we can achieve freedom, justice and equality for all," they said.
All guest speakers spoke about their own personal battles they had faced growing up, dealing with casual homophobic and transphobic attitudes at school and in public spaces and how it made them feel isolated from society.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said each year more people attended the flag raising ceremony which was "fantastic".
"We are committed to being an inclusive city for the LGBTIQA+ community and challenging discrimination in all its forms," she said.
"LGBTIQA+ deal with discrimination, stigma and exclusion on a daily basis and this can lead to poorer health, economic, social and mental health outcomes."
Cr Metcalf said there was still a long way to go but the city's LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Action Plan aimed to "create a safe, welcoming and fair community that values and engages with people of all ages, abilities, genders and sexualities".
