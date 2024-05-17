Opportunity knocks for young Eagles in Loddon Valley netball

Loddon Valley A-grade netball reigning premier Maiden Gully YCW has the opportunity to build its case for a finals berth over the next three rounds.
The Eagles, who sit outside of the top five on percentage, face third-placed Newbridge, seventh-placed Marong and fifth-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in a crucial three-week period.
At least two wins out of the three games will have the new-look Eagles well-placed to push for a top-five berth.
With a 2-2 split from its opening four games, MGYCW coach Adam Boldiston is excited about the challenge in front of his young squad.
"It's a good opportunity for us to get some wins on the board and get some momentum,'' Boldiston said.
"We've been improving and working on lots of things at training. Our skills are improving and our confidence is improving.
"None of the three games coming up will be easy and we won't take any of the teams easy."
Saturday's opponent Newbridge is coming off the bye.
The Maroons surged into third place on the back of impressive wins against BL-Serpentine and Inglewood.
The Eagles young players came to the fore in an encouraging 52-35 win over Inglewood last weekend.
"We got off to a really good start, which was really important for us,'' Boldiston said.
"In previous weeks our third quarters had let us down, so it was pleasing to see everything click and we asserted our dominance with an 18-9 quarter.
"Everything we'd been working on at training clicked in that quarter and were able to execute a seamless quarter of netball.
"Now it's about consistency for us because we dropped away in the last quarter last week.
"Our group is young, so we're still trying to find our best combinations."
The premiership coach said bringing through the next generation of MGYCW A-grade players was a challenge he savoured.
"I enjoy when I'm able to impart my knowledge and improve people's games,'' Boldiston said.
"The good thing is the group is receptive to the coaching and is able to learn. To see their growth is very pleasing as coach."
In other round six matches on Saturday, Mitiamo is on the rebound from its first loss when it travels to Inglewood, BL-Serpentine will look to consolidate its place in the top five hen it hosts Calivil United and fourth-placed Bridgewater faces a danger game against Marong at Malone Park.
