Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Opportunity knocks for young Eagles in Loddon Valley netball

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated May 17 2024 - 11:53am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MGYCW wing attack Olivia Hall and her team-mates face a crucial contest with Newbridge on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
MGYCW wing attack Olivia Hall and her team-mates face a crucial contest with Newbridge on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

Loddon Valley A-grade netball reigning premier Maiden Gully YCW has the opportunity to build its case for a finals berth over the next three rounds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.