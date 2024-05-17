Five Bendigo hunters fined after being caught illegally spotlighting

Spotlighters have been warned that patrols are out after five Bendigo men were fined for illegal spotlighting, hunting and firemans offences.
The men faced Benalla Magistrate's Court and were fined $4047 in fines and court costs, had their firearms, scopes, ammunition, gun bags and spotlights forfeited and destroyed.
The spotlighting was in the Tatong area near Benalla.
Game Management Authority's Director of Compliance and Intelligence, Zac Powell, said the authority was patrolling areas where illegal spotlighting had been reported.
"Officers intercepted the men in two vehicles at night on 26 November 2023 travelling along Middle Creek Track in the Tatong area,' Mr Powell said.
"The men were found with unsecured firearms, ammunition and spotlights in their vehicles and had shot a deer in recognised deer habitat at night. Their firearms and equipment were seized on the spot."
Just last month four Latrobe Valley men had to surrender the deer stag heads kept as prizes from an illegal spotlighting trip near Omeo in east Gippsland's Alpine region.
In that case, the men were ordered to pay a total of $2200 in fines and had their firearms, ammunition, thermal optics, spotlights forfeited and destroyed.
Their Sambar and Hog deer stag heads were also destroyed.
Mr Powell said it was illegal to hunt any game species at night, it is dangerous and can put communities, properties and livestock at risk.
He said it was also illegal to travel in a vehicle in recognised deer habitat 30 minutes after sunset with unsecured firearms and ammunition.
"Those who break the law face significant fines and penalties, including prosecution, and having equipment confiscated and Game and Firearms Licences cancelled."
He said that in some cases offenders may face jail terms.
Hunters and the public are urged to report illegal spotlighting to the GMA through its website or by calling 136 186. If an urgent response is required, call 000.
With Chris McLennan
