EPA to hear Huntly residents' concerns over proposed compost facility

Huntly residents have a chance to take their concerns over a proposed compost facility in the suburb straight to the EPA.
A community meeting will be held to allow members of the public to talk directly to the EPA - the Environment Protection Authority Victoria - about issues they have with the application.
The plans seek to establish an organic resource recovery and composting facility at Lot 2 Wallenjoe Road, Huntly.
This facility, headed up by Western Composting Technology Pty Ltd, will compost up to 30,000 tonnes of food organics and garden organics a year as well as commercial garden waste and food waste.
Strong community feedback on the proposal has led to the meeting which EPA North West Manager Paul Ratajczyk would play a big role in the application to build the facility.
"About 150 people wrote to us about the proposal," he said.
Mr Ratajczyk said it was vital for as many people to attend as possible to allow information to get across accurately.
"The conference is an important opportunity for the community to come together and have any concerns heard," he said.
"We need people who want to attend to register with us as early as possible."
Mr Ratajczyk said the meeting would also allow the EPA to explain, in depth, the application assessment process.
The meeting will be held at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on the Midland Highway on Monday, May 27 from 5.30pm to 8pm.
If you would like to attend the conference, please register by clicking here.
Registrations will close at midnight on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
For details, email contact@epa.vic.gov.au or phone 1300 372 842.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.