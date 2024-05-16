Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Environment

EPA to hear Huntly residents' concerns over proposed compost facility

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 17 2024 - 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian EPA are hosting a community meeting in Huntly on May 27. Picture y Darren Howe
The Victorian EPA are hosting a community meeting in Huntly on May 27. Picture y Darren Howe

Huntly residents have a chance to take their concerns over a proposed compost facility in the suburb straight to the EPA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.