Echuca police appeal to public for information about missing man, Barry

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a missing 83-year-old man, last seen in Echuca on May 16.
Barry was last seen leaving his home in Ogilvie Avenue at around 2pm.
He is also believed to have been in Bamawn at the Northern Highway near Winfield Road about 4pm.
There are concerns for Barry's welfare as he has dementia is likely confused or unaware of his surroundings.
Barry has been described as caucasian, around 180cm tall with a bald head and no facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a Collingwood Magpies hat, a black fleece jumper and blue pants.
Police have released an image of Barry in the hope someone can provide information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Barry or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Echuca Police Station on (03) 5483 1500
