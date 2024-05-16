Driver in Kyneton crash that killed elderly man pleads guilty in court

A man who was driving unlicensed with methylamphetamine in his system when he caused a fatal crash in Kyneton last year has pleaded guilty to a series of charges relating to the January 14 event.
Christopher Anthony Cayzer pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 16 to the indictable offences of causing death by culpable driving; recklessly causing injury; and possessing methylamphetamine in relation to the collision.
Other charges Cayzer pleaded guilty to included driving an unregistered vehicle on a highway, committing an indictable offence while on bail, using a false number plate, driving with methylamphetamine in his bloodstream and not holding a valid driver's licence.
According to a police report shortly after the incident last year, the crash occurred when Cayzer sped off to avoid officers.
Police officers had been sitting in a stationary car just after 4pm on a Saturday when they saw a speeding vehicle on Edgecombe Road that slowed but then took off at speed, colliding with the other car a short distance away, they said in a statement.
The elderly driver of the car that was hit suffered a serious injury to his pelvis and a suspected fracture to his arm and was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital.
His female passenger received less serious upper body injuries.
Just under three weeks after the crash the condition of the 75-year-old male driver had deteriorated and his life support was to be turned off, police reported.
In a short, sharp court appearance on Thursday, May 16, 2024, barrister Mark Sturges representing Cayzer indicated his client would not contest the list of charges that had been agreed upon with the prosecution.
A series of other charges were struck out and an earlier application by the defence to cross-examine witnesses in the case was withdrawn.
Magistrate Sharon McRae found there was evidence of sufficient weight to support a conviction on the charges and ordered Cayzer to appear in the County Court for a plea hearing at the next available date.
The accused man, who appeared from prison via videolink, did not appeal for bail.
