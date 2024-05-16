Vandals have hit five sites ... so far

Good morning. Juanita Greville, editor of the Bendigo Advertiser, here with the news happening in the Bendigo region.
A fifth site has emerged as a victim of what looks like a linked vandalism spree in Bendigo.
The Soldiers Institute in Pall Mall had an oily substance sprayed on the building, boards ... and across the Queen Victoria statue.
It joined the Golden Dragon Museum, Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, White Hills Cemetery and the Sacred Heart Cathedral in being targeted.
Police continue to investigate the attacks, and are still seeking to speak to two people caught on CCTV in the Golden Dragon Museum on May 5.
The vandalism has left us all asking the big question: Why?
We wait to see if more buildings have been damaged. If you see anything, let us know via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au and if you know anything about the crimes reach out to Crimestoppers or local police.
In Sport, we're gearing up for another big weekend of footy and netball. Check out our previews, as well as a story on the Golden Square players handed a combined 11 matches of suspension.
Have a great day.
