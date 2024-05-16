Olympic dream comes true for Australian badminton stars

Australian badminton is capable of its best results at an Olympic Games.
That's the opinion of head coach Leanne Choo after the announcement of the Australian badminton squad for the Paris Olympic Games was made in Bendigo on Thursday.
Deputy Chef de Mission for the 2024 Australian Olympic team, Kyle Vander-Kuyp, announced the selection of Angela Yu, Setyana Mapasa and Tiffany Ho at the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association Centre on day four of the Badminton National Championships.
Yu and Mapasa qualified in the women's double, while Ho will play in the women's singles.
"I'm super proud of these girls - the talent is amazing,'' coach Choo said.
"Our singles player Tiffany Ho has been in it for a long time and she's worked so hard to get to this position.
"Our women's doubles (Yu and Mapasa) is a new pair that we put together last year and they've cracked the top 20 (in the world) this week which is awesome.
"In such a short time they've done really well together and it's a testament to their partnership. They've exceeded everyone's expectations."
Representing her country at an Olympic Games is a dream come true for Ho.
"In my head, I've always felt like a small person with a massive dream of qualifying for the Olympics," Ho said.
"Now that I've achieved it, it feels incredibly surreal. The countless hours of training, the ups and downs throughout my badminton career with everyone's support has gotten me to where I am today."
Yu will make her Olympic debut, Mapasa will become a two-time Olympian having played at the Tokyo Games.
The doubles event consists of four groups of four teams and the top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.
Choo herself equalled Australia's best performance in badminton at an Olympic Games when she and partner Renuga Veeran made it to the quarter-final stage of the London Olympics.
"With the way they're playing there's no reason why they can't get out of the group stage,'' Choo said of Yu and Mapasa.
"This pair I believe in 100 per cent that they can get out of the group. They have so much scope for improvement and they make each other better. Their chemistry is great."
At just 20 years of age, Wu will follow in the footsteps of her mother He Tian Tang, who won an Olympic badminton bronze medal in 1996 for China.
"Having the opportunity to follow my mum's footsteps to an Olympic Games has always been a life-long dream,'' Wu said.
"Thank you to my coaches, Badminton Australia, my family, and everyone for the ongoing support."
Choo said Wu had the badminton world at her feet.
"Originally, this wasn't on the cards for Amy,'' Choo admitted.
"We had a lot of chopping and changing with partners, but we've got this one right. She's very young and we'll see how she tracks, but it's very exciting."
The Olympic team announcement in Bendigo was a coup and thrill for the hard-working Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association.
"It's amazing having this Olympic announcement here,'' BEBA president Sam Daykin said.
"It's a first for Bendigo and, with badminton the sport that has been chosen, it is great for our badminton community.
"This is the third year in a row we've had the national titles here and in October it will be the third year in a row we've had the Bendigo International.
"It's a great time for badminton in Bendigo."
The national titles conclude on Saturday. Finals action on Saturday starts from 10am and entry is free for spectators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.