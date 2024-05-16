The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

EAGLEHAWK v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Match of the day in the BFNL as Eaglehawk hosts Gisborne.
The Hawks are ticking along solidly at 3-1, with their only defeat so far a nine-point loss to Strathfieldsaye three weeks ago.
Defending well only conceding an average of 57 points per game, but the Hawks' defensive structure will certainly be put to the test against the red-hot Bulldogs.
Following their QEO loss to Sandhurst in their opening game the Bulldogs have won three on the trot against Maryborough (258 points), South Bendigo (149) and Golden Square (48) and continue to be led in the middle by the A grade trio of ruckman Braidon Blake, Flynn Lakey and Brad Bernacki.
One of the highlights of this clash looms as the battle between the competition's two best ruckmen, the Bulldogs' Blake and Eaglehawk newcomer Brayden Frost.
As a comparison, Frost is averaging 42 hit-outs per game and Blake 40, with the next best Sandhurst's Connor Sexton at a distant 30.3.
Blake is also averaging 25 touches, six marks, 11 clearances and 182 ranking points per game compared to Frost's 17 touches, four marks, six clearances and 128 ranking points.
Interesting to note though that despite the hit-out dominance of Frost, Premier Data ranks Eaglehawk last for clearances with just 36 per game, while Gisborne is at No.1 with 54.5.
Last time: Gisborne 15.11 (101) def Eaglehawk 9.5 (59).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 19; Gisborne 11.
Selection: Gisborne.
.......................................................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
This time of the year is all about banking the wins and that's exactly what Strathfieldsaye is doing.
The Storm have got to 4-0 and, barring what would be a major upset by a team they haven't lost to since since 2010, it will be 5-0 come 5pm Saturday.
The Storm trio of Matt Harvey (34.5), Daniel Clohesy (33.8) and Cooper Jones (31.3) all rank in the BFNL top 10 for disposals per game, while the defensive side of their game is in good order, with South Bendigo in round one the only side so far to have kicked more than nine goals against Strathfieldsaye.
Back-to-back losses over the past fortnight for the Roos against Eaglehawk (51 points) and Golden Square (77 points).
The Roos were -67 in contested possession across the two games, while a major focus this week has to be on shutting down the Storm's marking game.
The Roos last week allowed Eaglehawk 142 marks, while no side averages more marks per game than the Storm's 128.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 32.17 (209) def Kangaroo Flat 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 24; Kangaroo Flat 1.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
.......................................................................
SOUTH BENDIGO v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
To say that Maryborough is doing it tough is certainly a massive understatement.
For the third game in a row the Magpies don't have enough numbers to field a reserves team and the senior team's losing streak has now hit 50 games.
The saying "when it rains it pours" is applicable to the Magpies given at a time when they are suffering a severe player shortage they have copped the competition's two standout teams back-to-back, Gisborne and Sandhurst, and lost by a combined 591 points.
As tough as those scorelines are to digest, credit to the 22 who have fronted up in both games and will do so again on Saturday for it's those players who are keeping alive a club with a history of more than 150 years that is enduring an arduous time.
The Magpies had a much-needed chance to regroup last week with the bye and fortunately, their opponents on Saturday aren't anywhere near at the level that have inflicted the past two heavy defeats.
Not to the same extent as Maryborough, but South Bendigo too is battling at 1-4 and having also copped a pair of consecutive heavy defeats from Sandhurst (137 points) and Gisborne (149) in its past two games.
Saturday should provide some respite for the Bloods at home to register win No.2 before an extended break with their next match not until June 8 against Golden Square.
Last time: South Bendigo 27.17 (179) def Maryborough 8.6 (54).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 23; Maryborough 3.
Selection: South Bendigo.
NORTH BENDIGO v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Beware the wounded Bulldog. If you've followed the HDFNL for long enough you know that a proud playing group like North Bendigo will come out breathing fire after being on the end of one of the competition's biggest upsets in years when beaten by Huntly by five points last week.
Although it will be Daniel Francis with the coaching clipboard this week, the words from Rob Bennett after the loss will have been ringing though the ears of Bulldogs players all week: "They worked harder, contested harder and had 22 players on the same page working for the same result, which we didn't," was Bennett's post-match summary.
Adding a bit of extra fuel to the fire for the Bulldogs to atone will be they host the team that ended their season last year - Mount Pleasant.
The Blues defeated the Bulldogs by 14 points in the first semi-final last year en route to winning the premiership.
It has been a well-documented patchy start to the Blues' premiership defence, but last week's 74-point hiding of traditional rival Colbinabbin looked a big step in the right direction - most notably because it was free of any lengthy lapses.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 13.10 (88) def North Bendigo 11.8 (74).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; Mount Pleasant 5.
Selection: North Bendigo.
.......................................................................
COLBINABBIN v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Both the Grasshoppers and Cats have just two wins on the board, making this a pivotal match in the fight for lower spots in the top five.
As well as both having two wins, they also have identical percentages of 69.6 suggesting there isn't much at all - on paper at least - between them.
Their recent performances against Mount Pleasant paint a different picture though.
Last week the Grasshoppers were on the end of a 74-point hiding from Mount Pleasant, while the previous week the Cats upstaged the Blues by 36 points before having the bye last Saturday.
Utilising that formline got to go with the Cats to win this one.
Last time: LBU 10.9 (69) def Colbinabbin 9.6 (60).
Since 2010: LBU 17; Colbinabbin 11.
Selection: LBU.
.......................................................................
ELMORE v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
It's still only early in his tenure, but full credit to new Huntly coach Hamish Morcom in the steps the Hawks are taking forward under his guidance.
The Hawks only won one game last season, but already have two victories from their first five matches this year, including becoming the first team to knock over North Bendigo last week.
What an injection of confidence that must give the Hawks, but now comes a different challenge - winning a game they are expected to, plus winning away from home.
It has been a tough slog the past two years for the Hawks where they have gone in as the underdogs week after week.
Not so this week as they carry the favourites tag on the road against Elmore, which is still hunting that elusive first victory since April 29 last year.
Last time: Huntly 11.9 (75) def Elmore 6.12 (48).
Since 2010: Huntly 15; Elmore 11.
Selection: Huntly.
.......................................................................
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
Has the makings of a cracking game of footy with the Demons sitting on top of the ladder travelling to take on a Bombers' side that showed its wares with an away win over Heathcote last week.
That's now two wins in a row for the Bombers against the Saints and Elmore - with a bye in between - in which the trio of Mitch Candy, Brady Hore and Fraser Buchanan have been influential in both.
No Clay McGregor in the side for the Bombers this week owing to a one-match suspension for striking.
The Demons head to Gunbower fresh off a 140-point demolition of Elmore last week. Certainly no shortage of firepower in the Demons' side with the quartet of co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz (24), Liam Bartels (17), James Davies (15) and Cohen Kekich (13) having combined for 69 goals so far, while defender Alex Davis continues to be one of the recruits of the season.
Last time: White Hills 12.19 (91) def Leitchville-Gunbower 10.7 (67).
Since 2010: White Hills 14; Leitchville-Gunbower 12.
Selection: White Hills.
BL-SERPENTINE v CALIVIL UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Three wins in a row to start the season for the Bears has been followed by consecutive losses to Marong (38 points) and Bridgewater (26) the past fortnight.
The Bears weren't blown out of the water in either game, but there'd be a sense of an opportunity missed against a pair of sides that are also considered in the top tier of contenders.
Should be a comfortable bounceback win at home for the Bears against a Calivil United side whose depth is being tested, with the trio of Jake Lawry (ankle), Blair Richards (knee) and Kane Newton (ankle) all facing at least a month on the sidelines after injuries in last week's loss to Marong.
"I think there's a lot of teams in a similar position as us with quite a few out at the moment, so it just seems to be one of those years," Demons coach Anthony Dennis said this week.
The Demons' defence will have to contend with the Bears' league leading goalkicker Josh Mellington, who was cleared this week of striking by the tribunal.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 23.13 (151) def Calivil United 8.5 (53).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 17; Calivil United 9.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
.......................................................................
NEWBRIDGE v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Newbridge will be eyeing its first win of the season when it returns from the bye to host Maiden Gully YCW in what's a must-win game for the Maroons if they harbor ambitions of challenging for fifth.
A 2-2 split for Maiden Gully YCW over its first four games and if the Eagles can get the job done on Saturday will have erased the 12-point sanction they were handed on the eve of the season and can begin to make inroads up the ladder.
Last time: Newbridge 10.12 (72) def Maiden Gully YCW 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: Newbridge 13; Maiden Gully YCW 12; Drawn 1.
Selection: Maiden Gully YCW.
.......................................................................
MARONG v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Plenty of footy pundits in the off-season had this match-up pegged as the likely LVFNL grand final - and it was hard to argue.
While there has been some personnel changes to the Marong side that had won the past two flags - most notably the departure of star forward Brandyn Grenfell - the Panthers maintained the makings of a formidable outfit and that is proving the case as the defending premiers sit at the top of the ladder undefeated.
And there was certainly a high degree of expectation placed upon Bridgewater after its fruitful recruiting campaign that netted the likes of new co-coach Lachlan Sharp, Lee Coghlan, Andrew Collins, Jack Neylon, Harry Conway, Xavier Walsh and Boden Alexander to name a few.
As the two prepare for their first match-up of the season they sit first and second on the ladder, paving the way for a blockbuster clash.
The Panthers have stood firm in the face of two big challenges from Pyramid Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine the past three weeks, but this contest against a Mean Machine side that should be intent on making a statement against an opponent that is now in the position as they once were as the competition power feels as significant as they have encountered for some time.
Won't tip against the Panthers though until they give a reason to - and that hasn't happened for more than two years.
Last time: Marong 23.25 (163) def Bridgewater 2.5 (17).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 19; Marong 7.
Selection: Marong.
.......................................................................
INGLEWOOD v MITIAMO
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
The Blues have got themselves into the top five on the back of two wins in a row and now have the chance to consolidate their position at home against Mitiamo.
Like Newbridge Mitiamo is also still hunting its first win of the season, but looks to be up against it on Saturday against a Blues' outfit that is building some momentum.
Last time: Mitiamo 15.16 (106) def Inglewood 5.9 (39).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 21; Inglewood 4.
Selection: Inglewood.
