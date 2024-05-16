After 20 years, Swimland is on the move to an unknown destination

Paul Sadler Swimland will continue to operate at another location in Bendigo, but a new site is yet to be confirmed.
The aquatic facility in Vine Street is on land owned by Girton Grammar.
These works are planned for early 2025 after Paul Sadler's relocation.
Paul Sadler Swimland manager David Ryan said the swimming facility was working hard to find a new site.
"We will be relocating, we just don't know yet where it will be," he said.
"Our owners are doing a lot of that work for us.
"We know it's been coming," Mr Ryan said of relocating to allow Girton to expand.
"It's just in recent times it's been fast moving.
"We've always leased the land from Girton and we're excited about what's to come for us - and for Girton."
Later this year Paul Sadler Swimland will celebrate 20 years on the Vine St site and Mr Ryan stressed it is not the end.
The swimming centre's Learn to Swim program caters for 1800 kids a week.
"We've been part of the community for a long time now," Mr Ryan said.
"We've had a lot come through here.
"We're very excited to go somewhere new.
"We're turning 20 this year and there's more to come. We will definitely be continuing."
