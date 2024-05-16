Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

After 20 years, Swimland is on the move to an unknown destination

DC
By David Chapman
May 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Ryan (left), Mark Drill and Dwayne Townrow celebrate Paul Sadler Swimland's 10th birthday. The centre is now in its 20th year and set to relocate. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
David Ryan (left), Mark Drill and Dwayne Townrow celebrate Paul Sadler Swimland's 10th birthday. The centre is now in its 20th year and set to relocate. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Paul Sadler Swimland will continue to operate at another location in Bendigo, but a new site is yet to be confirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.