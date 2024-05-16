Illumin8 your life around the region

Given the events of the past week, it may be worth your while to head out to The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion at Myers Flat on the weekend for the Illumin8 festival.
The Saturday night festival celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life which maybe what we all need after learning of some alleged vandalism at cultural sites around Bendigo.
Earlier in the day is the Dragon City Roller Derby with teams meeting at the Bendigo Showgrounds for round two of Victoria's Statewide Stampede roller derby tournament.
Winter is not far away which means the region's football and netball competitions are heating up.
The big talking point is how Golden Square will cover the absence of two key players following some heavy suspensions handed down at the Bendigo Football Netball League tribunal.
Whatever you're doing this weekend, be sure to enjoy yourself and stay safe.
Until next week, hooroo.
