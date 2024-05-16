Headspace Bendigo joins 'life-changing' national blood drive

Headspace Bendigo staff have rolled up their sleeves to help boost blood supplies for those who need it, as part of Lifeblood's 2024 Health Services Blood Drive.
"This is a great way to give back to the community and you never know when you might need blood products yourself one day," headspace Bendigo spokesperson Dean Cosgriff said.
"It is an amazing feeling to know that you are making a difference and saving lives.
"I would encourage people to sign up, roll up their sleeves and give it a go."
The blood drive would run from April 1 to June 30 as Lifeblood aims to meet its goal of 33,000 blood and plasma donations a week.
"The staff at Headspace are dedicated to supporting the community's health and wellbeing," Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said.
"I thank them for their contribution and encourage others in the community to follow their lead and book an appointment to donate blood or plasma
"With one in three Australians needing blood and blood products in their lifetime, the life you save could one day be yours or that of a close friend or family member."
Donations would go to cancer patients, trauma victims, surgery patients, people with blood conditions and women in childbirth, and the need for plasma was at an all-time high.
To make an appointment to give blood call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.