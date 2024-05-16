Have a kid who hates going to the dentist? Try out this new free clinic

Having a tooth out can be daunting for anyone, but after Kaylin Legg, 8, had a "horror" experience at a private clinic, her mum went looking for alternatives.
After going to their local GP in Castlemaine, Kaylan's mum Hayley Maddern said they were referred to the Smile Squad specialist clinic at Bendigo Health.
The clinic, which operates out of the Bendigo hospital's dental clinic, runs one day a week and provides children with access to free dental care.
"The experience has just been wonderful," Ms Maddern said.
"[Kaylin] was a bit anxious to come to a new dentist after what she went through, but the outcome was much, much better."
The tooth removal, which was unsuccessful at the private clinic, took "two seconds" at the specialist clinic, Ms Maddern said.
The Smile Squad specialist hub in Bendigo was the first to open in regional Victoria.
It was a free school dental program, with teams conducting check-ups in classrooms using portable equipment.
Specialist paediatric dentist Amanda Leske said the program was designed to provide access to children and families who need it most.
"Access to dental care in Australia is a big problem in general," she said.
"A lot of families struggle to afford the cost of dental care, especially with the increased cost of living.
"A lot of families both parents work, so it's very difficult to get their child to dental appointments and there's a lot of anxiety, special needs and sensory issues."
Children could now be referred to the clinic in Bendigo, rather than have to go to the Royal Dental Hospital in Melbourne, Ms Leske said.
"Traditionally the pediatric specialist dentists are only available at the dental hospital in Melbourne... a lot of them are working in private practice and a lot of families just simply can't afford the treatment," she said.
"Being able to come to a local clinic where it's a bit easier to come in and in a much more timely manner... it's a much faster pathway for dental care."
The clinic used a range of techniques to make children comfortable, including "happy gas" and general anaesthetic.
All children who attend government schools in Victoria were eligible for the program, which is funded by $321 million from the state government.
The program was expanded to include low-fee non-government schools from 2026 with a $16.9 million commitment in this year's state budget.
"Having the first Smile Squad specialist hub here in Bendigo is a fantastic addition to basic health care for local kids, giving families access to important oral health care without breaking the bank or having to travel far from home," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said.
"Improving the oral health of kids in regional and rural Victoria is an important part of looking after their overall wellbeing and offering better access to specialist dental hubs is a critical part of this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.