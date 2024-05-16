Roll into the weekend with a derby of fun and action| What's On

Engines will roar and a derby will roll in a range of activities around Bendigo this weekend as we head towards winter. To submit a notice or for more information about our What's On, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470
Turn unwanted goods into cash at the Wedderburn Engine and Machinery Swap Meet. Apart from machinery check out the barbeque, pies, pasties, pancakes, soup, tea, coffee, slices and more to feast on. Cash only entry $2. Where: Racecourse Road, Engine Park, Racecourse Rd, Wedderburn VIC 3518, Australia When: 7am - 1pm, Saturday, May 18
Dance the night away with an old time and bush dance at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck St, Bendigo. Music will be by the Emu Creek Bush Band starting at 8pm. Adults $8 children under 16 free. spot prizes, raffle and lucky door. A plate of supper to share would be appreciated. Inquiries phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418172286. Everyone is most welcome.
ILLUMIN8 celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa. It is a family friendly event with light installations, cultural performances, food stalls and family entertainment. $15. Where:The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 75JQ+5G, 25 Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat VIC 3556 When: 6pm - 8pm, Saturday, May 18
Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby will host Round 2 of Victoria's Statewide Stampede roller derby tournament on Saturday, May 18. The tournament will take place in the Regional Events Complex at Bendigo Showgrounds and will see eight teams from across the state come together to battle it out on the track in four games. In addition, there will also be a lower contact, developmental game for newer players. Bendigo's competitive team, the Chiko Rollers, will take on Team Regional Victoria (TRV) at 1.00pm. It's the second game of the season, but both teams are searching for their first win. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, North Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 9am - 12pm, Saturday, May 18
Continuing a tradition that began at the Caravan Club's original location in Oakleigh in 2011 for Bob's 70th, Leicashow and Caravan are upping the ante to bring their beloved Bob Dylan Birthday Bash to Bendigo. It's a tradition that has seen some of the biggest and brightest in Australian music - including Vika & Linda, Joe Camilleri, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers - perform songs that are enmeshed in the very fabric of their musical lives and to wish Bob a good one. Tickets from $80. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 7.30pm - 9.30pm, Friday, May 24
The circus is back with a new extreme show of top BMX and scooter riders, trampolinists and the Russian Swing. You can also expect to see dare devil motorcycle cage riders and aerial shows. The circus rolls into town for a run of shows in two weeks from May 31. For more information and to book head to https://greatmoscowcircus.com.au.
Rotary Castlemaine's 35th Annual Art Exhibition and Sale will run from June 7-18 this year at the Castlemaine Town Hall, Lyttleton St. A gala evening on June 6 will launch the event, with the doors opening at 10am the next day for the public. Funds raised are spread throughout the community groups through Rotary's community grants. For more details, head to the show's Facebook page.
