Attack on sacred sites in Bendigo is 'an attack on all Australians'

Mary MacKillop was and remains a great Australian. Born in 1842 in Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, later honoured by the Australian Parliament, ranked in the top 100 of prominent Australians and in 2010 proclaimed a Saint of the Catholic Church.
Thousands of children, mainly in country areas received a prized education from her and her wonderful band of Sisters.
Mary herself visited Bendigo and stayed here during one of her pastoral visits to the young people placed in what we might call today foster care with many farming families in the surrounding district.
We lament the wonton attack on the St Mary MacKillop statue at Sacred Heart Cathedral representing a fellow Australian.
Led by Mary and ably assisted by the growing band of dedicated women, life was changed for babies, mothers in difficult circumstances and children in the hundreds of schools established all across Australia.
The attack on her is in a sense an attack on every Australian.
Mary was a great Australian. Her legacy deserves respect.
I am going to have a sign made up to put in High Street saying "Welcome to Golden Square - the blackout capital of Australia".
If I didn't know better, I would swear Bowen was our local member.
May 20 each year is International Clinical Trials Day, and I would like to say thanks to the staff at Bendigo Hospital and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre - Bendigo, for their ongoing commitment to improving treatments and outcomes for people diagnosed with breast cancer, through their participation in the Breast Cancer Trials research program.
More than 20,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer across Australia this year alone. That is 54 women per day. But while we still have a long way to go before we have a cure for every person, more women are surviving this disease than ever before.
Over the past three decades survival rates for breast cancer have increased by more than 30% and clinical trials research has made a significant contribution to this.
My team and I at Breast Cancer Trials would like to extend our deepest thanks. We would not have been able to achieve what we have without you, and we look forward to what will be achieved together in the years to come.
This year the theme for National Volunteer Week is 'Something for everyone'.
I have met so many amazing volunteers and appreciate the valuable work they do.
To our showgrounds committees for keeping community spirit alive and having events that we can look forward to: thank you. To committees of management maintaining public halls in regional areas for their working bees and for taking the bins out each week: thank you.
To our CFA and SES volunteers, who put in countless hours of training and give so much, we say thank you. To our Landcare volunteers for the important work they do to improve our waterways and restore native vegetation, thank you.
To those in sport, thank you to all those who volunteer as coaches, scorekeepers and in so many other ways. There is always a team supporting the team playing.
To our volunteers in churches, neighbourhood houses, Foodshare and op shops, providing support for people who need it: thank you.
I also want to acknowledge the work done by Bendigo Winter Night Shelter volunteers, who have provided meals and shelter for the homeless over many years. Thank you for your service.
Volunteering provides an opportunity to share your expertise and develop new skills, be part of a team and find joy in helping others. To all our volunteers, who are the backbone of our community, I want to say thank you.
Unfortunately Australia has the highest mammal extinction rate in the world. Therefore many Australians in the voting public were extremely excited when the Australian Labor Party, prior to the last federal election, indicated that, if elected, they would take appropriate actions to ensure much stronger nature protection laws would be introduced.
Certainly since the last federal election some tortoise-paced actions have been evident to further protect our native animals but any real tangible results have been in the pathetic range.
Our wonderful native animals are in desperate need of laws that offer them real and effective protection as was the concerning situation prior to the last federal election.
Could the federal Labor Party now please, with an election looming, take the bull by the horns by enacting appropriate actions, with a sense of extreme urgency, necessary to provide adequate protection to our native animals and nature in general.
