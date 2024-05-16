Costly lapse leads to another 'frustrating' loss for Bendigo Strikers

If there's one word to describe the Bendigo Strikers' loss to North East Blaze in the Victorian Netball League on Wednesday night it would be frustrating.
It was a performance that mirrored several of the Strikers' efforts in their debut season at VNL championship level - super competitive, brilliant at times, but ultimately one poor patch proved costly.
The Strikers lost to the title contender Blaze 63-55 in Melbourne and fell to ninth place on the ladder with a 3-7 record.
Five minutes into the second quarter the Strikers led by two goals. 10 minutes later they trailed by seven goals and they were forced to play catch-up for the second-half.
The Strikers closed to within four goals several times in the third quarter, but the Blaze were able to steady.
"I reckon last night hurt a little bit,'' Strikers' coach Tracey Brereton said on Thursday.
"It's not that the other losses didn't hurt, I just think last night really hurt because it's getting increasingly frustrating how competitive we are, but we just can't seem to quite get it done for four quarters.
"It's becoming more frustrating for everyone."
The Blaze's 14-5 run to conclude the second quarter left Brereton scratching her head.
"I don't know if it's concentration levels or if it's a matter of we can't manage to score or look after the ball, I don't know,'' Brereton said.
"It's something we're talking about, it's something we're working on... and that's what's perhaps most frustrating is that it's something we're very aware of, but we can't quite fix it at the moment.
"It's something that we will fix, it's just going to take some time.
"I'll say it again, these teams that we're playing against where we are very competitive and we should nearly win the games, these (opposing) girls have been playing together for years and to think this is what we're producing in the infancy of our new club is really good.
"(At the same time) I don't want to be just competitive, I want to be more than that and we can be more than that."
Turning two-goal leads into a four or five goal margin to increase scoreboard pressure on opponents is a focus for Brereton and the Strikers.
"It's not just about the physical pressure that gets put on, it's the scoreboard pressure that helps build it,'' Brereton said.
"I don't think we exploit teams enough when the momentum is going our way."
Brereton admitted few players in her squad put together four-quarter performances against the Blaze.
"I thought everyone was a bit patchy,'' Brereton said.
"(Goal keeper) Charlotte Sexton was a rock back there, Heather Oliver was good in wing defence and we moved her into goal attack in the last quarter where we got a little bit more connection with some movement and (goal shooter) Milly Brock was solid as well."
Brock scored 39 of the Strikers' goals and Oliver finished with 12 goals.
The Strikers have a quick turnaround with their next game in Bendigo on Sunday afternoon against the fourth-placed Geelong Cougars.
The Strikers are expecting another big crowd after their first home game last month was a sell-out.
"I understand there's big numbers again in terms of ticket sales which is fantastic,'' Brereton said.
"We need to turn these close games into wins. Blaze is a top-three team and we go down by six or seven. Boroondara the same and we were right there to pinch the game.
"I need to keep reflecting back that Ballarat was in this league for three years and didn't win a game. We're building, but it's hard because everyone plays sport to do well and win.
"It can be hard to take a step back and take in the positives, but it is something we need to do."
The championship match starts at 2.30pm on Sunday, with the 23-and-under team to play from 1pm.
The 23-and-under squad went down to North East Blaze 75-45 on Wednesday night.
A 19-6 opening quarter from the Blaze put the Strikers on the back foot and they never really recovered.
The Strikers' best quarter was the final term when they held to a 16-13 scoreline.
Jorja Clode finished with 24 goals for the Strikers, while Mia McCrann-Peters scored 15 goals.
