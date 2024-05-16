Jackass Flat man allegedly mocked photos of his victim self-harming

A Jackass Flat man who allegedly requested his victim film a sexual video for him via social media and then threatened to distribute it will return to court next month.
Jake Fowke, 32, fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 15 having been accused of hundreds of crimes including stalking and accessing child abuse material during a months-long period in 2021.
Many of the charges involved Fowke allegedly accessing his victim's Snapchat account without authorisation and accessing private personal and sexual images.
One alleged incident in August 2021 included Fowke stalking his victim, gaining unauthorised access to their Snapchat and accessing images of the victim self harming.
It is alleged Fowke then mocked his victim about these images with the intention of causing physical or mental harm.
Other charges against him include multiple alleged unauthorised modifications to both data and a carriage service in his possession.
Fowke also allegedly violated his bail conditions four times, three involving drug use and one time for having a mobile phone he was not allowed to have and failing to disclose it to police.
Fowke's matter will progress to a committal mention on June 12.
A man has been ordered to stand trial in the County Court on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Joshua Hatton, 38, pleaded not guilty to four charges of digital and oral penetration and sexual touching without consent at Kennington last year.
The three rapes allegedly occurred on the same day in August 2023, while the sexual assault was described as occurring in late July or early August 2023.
Hatton is due to appear in the County Court on June 17.
