Man cries as he tells magistrate about detoxing from 'speed' addiction

A 20-year-old man caught driving after taking amphetamines three times in 15 months cried in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court as he talked about his former addiction.
The man had applied for the return of his licence, which he lost in October last year after refusing an oral fluid test.
His previous drug-driving offences occurred in July and August 2022, the court heard.
The man broke down during his May 15 appearance as he told Magistrate Trieu Huynh he had kicked his speed habit by detoxing at home with his mother.
His addiction had been hard on his family, he told the magistrate through tears.
"It impacted my family a lot," he said.
His mother, who had come with him to court, appeared to also be emotional.
The young man said the process of breaking his addiction had been hard and he "basically slept for nearly two months" afterwards.
He had since been diagnosed with ADHD, he told the court, and was taking medication for the condition.
He had also completed a behaviour change program and had been seeing mental health professionals.
The former addict was now working full time as a labourer, would soon start a plumbing apprenticeship and wanted his licence back because he was currently relying on his boss to pick him up every day.
Under questioning by Police Prosecutor Martin Friend, the young man admitted he had also taken MDHD (known as ecstasy) on several occasions and was unaware how long the drug would stay in his system.
He insisted it was only rarely - at a concert or a party - that he would use the drug and that when it came to driving he would approach it with caution.
However, Mr Huynh advised him "the right answer" would have been to say, "I don't take drugs anymore".
Driving was a privilege, not a right, Mr Huynh told him, and the man's drug use had the potential to be a serious safety risk to the community.
He also faced "very serious consequences" if he was caught offending again, the magistrate said.
Nevertheless, the magistrate considered the man had "recognised [his] problem and done a lot about it".
The cancellation of his licence had impacted him "not only socially but from an employment perspective", Mr Huynh said, granting its return.
