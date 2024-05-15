Girton grows and bridge gets facelift

There's movement at the station in central Bendigo for Girton College. A master-plan will see a revamp of its campus, Jonathon Magrath reports.
And if you're moving around Golden Square, you might find a bridge over the Bendigo Creek getting a facelift. Ben Loughran found out more.
In court, Bryan Keely has pleaded guilty to charges linked to sex with an under-age girl.
And a father of adult and teenaged children who three times violently raped his wife will return to court later this month for his sentence to be decided.
In sport, Luke West has been crunching the footy numbers. See his work in our stories on player rankings and how every player in round five of the BFNL performed in the weekend's round. Nathan Spicer caught up with Bendigo product Tom Cole, who reflects on the journey ahead of his 100th AFL game.
Have a great Thursday.
Juanita Greville, Editor
