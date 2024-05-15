Huge retail precinct in Bendigo's CBD hits the market

One of the most significant retail precincts in Bendigo's CBD is back on the market.
The land covers three street frontages on Mitchell Street, Hargreaves Street and Bath Lane and has 13 tenancies including Gazman, SportsPower and D-Club 24-7.
The 1935sqm land allotment is being sold through expressions of interest by Colliers Bendigo.
"It would probably be one of the most significant property holdings in Bendigo CBD in terms of sheer number of properties, the size of the land and the square meters of all the buildings," managing director Travis Hurst said.
Part of the complex included the old Plaza Theatre, which operated from 1934 until the 1970s.
The theatre's foyer is now Gazman and its auditorium is D-Club.
Agents would not speculate on how much the precinct would likely selling for, however it had a net income of more than $500,000 a year.
The tenancies had a weighted average lease expiry of more than three years, which was a "sign of the improving strength of the retail leasing market in Bendigo," according to Mr Hurst.
"We are expecting very strong interest from a mix of local buyers and buyers across regional Victoria as well as interstate and overseas," he said.
"The investment property market is still very buoyant with many investors still looking for strong opportunities for strong well-leased assets."
Investors considered Bendigo be a an area of "safe, secure investment", Mr Hurst said, "with long-term growth prospects".
Mr Hurst said we could expect more "large retail centres" hitting the market in the next two to five years.
Expressions of interest for 12-24 Mitchell Street, 1-3 & 7-9 Bath Lane and 338-348 Hargreaves Street close on Friday, June 14 at 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.