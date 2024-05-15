BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL - This week's Bendigo Addy player rankings

THIS week's edition of the Bendigo Advertiser player rankings for the Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central leagues.
Every player who has been included in their side's weekly best earns a ranking point and is featured.
How players earn their points:
The Addy's player rankings use a system based on the weekly six best players submitted by clubs, with a weighting given towards contributions made to a winning team (similar to the starting point for umpires in casting votes post-match) that produce a ranking total.
The points system:
Winning team - 1st best (16.0 points); 2nd best (13.5); 3rd best (11.0); 4th best (8.5); 5th best (6.0); 6th best (3.5).
Losing team - 1st best (7.0); 2nd best (6.0); 3rd best (5.0); 4th best (4.0); 5th best (3.0); 6th best (2.0).
Drawn game (both teams) - 1st best (10.0); 2nd best (8.5); 3rd best (7.0); 4th best (5.5); 5th best (4.0); 6th best (2.5).
In short, the rankings aim to reflect performing consistently and playing key roles in helping teams to win games.
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS
Sandhurst 25.17 (167) def South Bendigo 4.6 (30)
Eaglehawk 15.12 (102) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51)
Gisborne 15.14 (104) def Golden Square 8.8 (56)
Strathfieldsaye 12.15 (87) def Castlemaine 8.10 (58)
Maryborough bye
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS
White Hills 28.17 (185) def Elmore 6.9 (45)
Mount Pleasant 16.13 (109) def Colbinabbin 4.11 (35)
Leitch'ville-Gunbower 10.10 (70) def Heathcote 9.9 (63)
Huntly 9.11 (65) def North Bendigo 8.12 (60)
Lockington-Bamawm United bye
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS
Pyramid Hill 28.21 (189) def Mitiamo 4.3 (27)
Marong 19.14 (128) def Calivil United 5.1 (31)
Inglewood 19.10 (124) def Maiden Gully YCW 10.8 (68)
Bridgewater 13.12 (90) def BL-Serpentine 9.10 (64)
Newbridge bye
LAST WEEKEND'S RESULTS
Birchip-Watchem 23.19 (157) def Charlton 6.6 (42)
Donald 14.10 (94) def St Arnaud 7.8 (50)
Sea Lake Nandaly 15.9 (99) def Nullawil 10.11 (71)
Boort 11.8 (74) def Wycheproof-Narraport 10.12 (72)
Wedderburn bye
