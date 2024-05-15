Saints flat and inconsistent, but still only one game off top spot in HDFNL

HEATHCOTE coach Andrew Saladino believes his side is only performing at a shadow of what it's capable of, yet still sits just one game off the top of the Heathcote District league ladder.
The Saints were on the end of one of the two big upset results in the HDFNL last Saturday when they were beaten by Leitchville-Gunbower.
What made it such a significant boilover was the fact that the Bombers won at Heathcote's Barrack Reserve.
The Saints had turned Barrack Reserve back into a fortress as they had emerged from years in the wilderness to last season playing off in the grand final.
The Saints were 7-1 at home last year and belted Lockington-Bamawm United by 68 points in their first game at Barrack Reserve this year.
But they have now dropped two in a row at home, with Saturday's 10.10 (70) to 9.9 (63) defeat to the Bombers following a 61-point hiding from North Bendigo at Barrack Reserve a fortnight earlier.
After starting the season 3-0 the Saints have now dropped two of their past three, prompting Saladino's phone to light up on Saturday night.
"I had a few text messages from some people on Saturday night basically saying the ship is sinking, but I had a bit of a laugh at that... we're 4-2 and one game off top spot with our three best players out," Saladino said on Wednesday.
"If you take your three best players out of any side you're going to find it tougher to win games.
"At the moment we've got Zak Saad, Braden Padmore and Bill Direen who are all out. We're not using injuries as an excuse, but our heavy machinery isn't there at the moment and we still had our chances to win the game on Saturday.
"It's certainly not panic stations at the moment, but full credit to Leitchy; they played a very good brand of footy.
"We're just a bit flat at the moment and not consistent enough. We're having little periods throughout the game where we're off and our workrate just isn't quite where it needs to be.
"I think there's a few players who think it's just going to happen for us at the moment and it's not.
"And to be honest, our skills have been terrible. Last year we were really sharp, quick and slick with our skills and delivery, but this year it has been the complete opposite."
For Saladino the silver lining out of the injuries to the likes of Zak Saad (knee), Braden Padmore (shoulder), defender Bill Direen, Louis Piccolo (fractured sternum) and Will Long (season-ending ankle) is the opportunities to expose some youth in the senior side.
"We had Dan Butler, the under-18s captain, and Jimmy Pringle, who was the under-18s captain last year, both make their senior debuts on Saturday," Saladino said.
"Those younger guys are getting their opportunities with the injuries we have at the moment, so that's a positive.
"We're certainly working hard on the track, but it's just not clicking for us on a Saturday yet."
The Saints have the bye this weekend before a tough assignment the week after with an away trip to take on White Hills.
The other big upset result in the HDFNL last Saturday was Huntly upstaging the previously undefeated North Bendigo by five points.
