Former teacher pleads guilty to two sets of rape, grooming-related charges

Former Bendigo phys ed teacher Bryan Keely has pleaded guilty to two sets of charges relating to his repeated grooming and sexual assault of an under-age girl.
The 35-year-old appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court via videolink from jail on May 15 and was sentenced by Magistrate Trieu Huynh to appear in the County Court in July.
The Long Gully man was first arrested on August 28, 2023 year after a 15-year-old girl reported she had been having a sexual relationship with him since around May 2023.
Keely was charged with nearly 30 offences, including sexual penetration of a child under 16 and sexual assault of a child under 16, and was granted bail on a $100,000 surety provided by his mother.
The conditions of his bail included that he stay away from and not contact the girl, or any other under-age children, with the exception of those serving him in a retail capacity, and that he not use social media or dating websites.
An interim family violence order was also put in place, which prohibited him from contacting his former victim.
However, Keely broke the bail conditions and committed a series of new offences by creating a new social media account and using it to continue to contact and exchange explicit content with the girl.
He also met with her in person.
The court has heard previously that the former teacher repeatedly told the teenager he was in love with her, referred to her as his girlfriend and as well as sending her sexually explicit content, plied her with messages suggesting they would have a future together.
On October 5, after police had been informed of Keely's continuing contact with the girl, he was re-arrested at his mother's home, where an undisclosed iPad he had been using to contact the victim was found.
In court on May 15 Keely was quiet, frequently looking down at his hands, and speaking only to answer "guilty" to the magistrate.
His lawyer, Candice Jackson, made no application for bail and Keely was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear in the County Court sitting in Bendigo on July 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.