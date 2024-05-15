Bendigo Advertiser
Former teacher pleads guilty to two sets of rape, grooming-related charges

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 15 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 2:39pm
Former phys ed teacher Bryan Keely will plead guilty to dozens of charges relating to his sexual assault of an under-age girl.
Former Bendigo phys ed teacher Bryan Keely has pleaded guilty to two sets of charges relating to his repeated grooming and sexual assault of an under-age girl.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

