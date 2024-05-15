Bendigo product Tom Cole reflects on journey ahead of 100th AFL game

It might have taken a couple of years longer than expected, but former Bendigo boy Tom Cole will bring up the ton this weekend and play his 100th match for the West Coast Eagles.
After an injury-riddled past two years, the Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers product has got his body right this season, playing every match since round two.
On Sunday, the small defender will raise the bat in front of family and friends at Optus Oval against Melbourne.
Taken at pick 36 with the Eagles' second selection in the 2015 National Draft, Cole has experienced the highest of highs as a member of the Eagles' 2018 premiership team and the lows of serious ankle injuries in the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser ahead of his milestone game, Cole reflected on a journey full of twists and turns.
"It's been a bit of an unconventional road to 100 games," Cole said.
"Not everything is going to be smooth sailing from start to finish, so you always expect a few bumps along the way.
"It took me a while to break in, and I found a bit of a sweet spot before getting some injuries, so it's all part of my journey.
"It's my ninth season, so it's taken me a while, but I think the average AFL career is four or five years, and some people don't even get to play one game.
"So as much as a 100-game milestone can feel insignificant when you see guys bringing up 200 or 300, I am pretty proud to play 100 games for a club that gave me a chance when I was 18."
Cole has been playing some good footy in 2024.
He's collected over 20 disposals four times and ranks elite for average tackles per game with 3.4.
Having strung nine games on the trot, Cole feels he's put his ankle issues behind him.
"It's good to get some confidence back in the body," Cole said.
"Before 2022, I hadn't missed a game for five years, and when you keep playing games back to back, it builds resilience in your body, so it's been good to start doing that again this season.
"I think that's showing out on the field as I'm starting to play some of my better footy."
Cole is now one of three Pioneers graduates on the Eagles list, alongside Noah Long and a kid named Harley Reid.
With Cole turning 27 in a couple of weeks, he has naturally become a leader among the backline group.
Cole said he is enjoying helping the Eagles' glut of young talent, including Reid, whom he, like everyone, is in awe of.
"Harley's talent is undeniable, but I think the best thing about him is he's down to earth," he said.
"He loves his hometown (Tongala), his mates and doesn't care about his own performance as long as we win.
"In terms of leading I probably have taken on more of a leadership role without me even knowing, and that's just a natural progression at a footy club when you get to 26-27 like I am.
"We've got plenty of 18 and 19-year-olds on our list, and I've got a lot of things I can teach them that I've picked up along the way.
"It's fulfilling to help other people and see others succeed, so when a young guy asks me for advice, I'm always willing to help."
Cole is now settled in Perth with his wife Lily and their eight-month-old daughter Teddy, but says he still keeps a close eye on Bendigo, especially his former club, Sandhurst.
"My family is still in Bendigo, so I obviously still check in on how things are going," Cole said.
"I watched the BFNL grand final last year on the live stream and was disappointed to see Sandhurst go down in a close one."
Cole moved to Bendigo from Warrnambool as an 11-year-old and played two years of junior footy with St Francis of the Fields before joining Strathfieldsaye and then crossing to Sandhurst in 2014, which included playing in the Dragons senior grand final team that year.
