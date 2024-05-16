Impressive modern living in the Retreat Heights Estate

Enjoying the prestige of being in the Retreat Heights Estate, this home is a calming sanctuary in the leafy suburb of Spring Gully.
Nearby there are bush walking tracks to explore, along with other desirable facilities like great cafes, sporting ovals, and schools.
Built in 2022, the design is a great representation of modern living. Set over three levels, the home is spacious and it has its own stunning lush outdoor space that visitors are sure to love as much as you will.
The layout includes multiple indoor and outdoor living zones which prioritise relaxation and entertainment.
On the ground floor towards the front there's a lounge area and a private bedroom with a bathroom right next to it. There's also a fifth bedroom or a study if that's what you need.
There's a family bathroom upstairs, along with three more bedrooms, the main of which has a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
At the back of the lower level, the transitions from one space to another are as natural as the surroundings, with the open plan kitchen, dining and living area connecting to an undercover outdoor lounge. This area then overlooks a lush backyard which has a concrete sport area, along with landscaping and a plunge pool.
Other features of the property include a double garage attached to the front of the home, a shed out the back and side access through double gates.
