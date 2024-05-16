Bendigo Advertiser
Impressive modern living in the Retreat Heights Estate

By Feature Property
May 16 2024 - 3:30pm
5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 8A Kristy Drive, Spring Gully
  • $1,050,000 - $1,125,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Amy Sim 0427 703 661
  • INSPECT: 1045-11.15am May 18

Enjoying the prestige of being in the Retreat Heights Estate, this home is a calming sanctuary in the leafy suburb of Spring Gully.

