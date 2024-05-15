Deloitte brings digital future - and 200 jobs - to Bendigo university

The future of digital technology has arrived in Bendigo bringing the capacity of up to 200 jobs with it.
One of Australia's biggest tech companies, Deloitte Australia, has officially launched its new digital operations centre at Bendigo's La Trobe University.
The centre will create jobs and train people to work in multiple fields of the online and digital world including data analytics and generative AI.
Four new staff members have now started at the centre with dozens more vacancies available in the future as the centre expands.
Among them is Bendigo-born Maddison Roberts. Ms Roberts is the centre's operations consultant who had moved to Melbourne for career progression but has now returned to her hometown to pursue opportunities.
"I didn't really think that I would end up going back to Bendigo," Ms Roberts said.
"But I did, I've done the Melbourne thing now and whilst I enjoyed my time being based in the city, I think that chapter of my life is over.
"I found myself often going back to Bendigo on the weekends because a lot of my friends and family are here and there's always a lot to do around the region."
Deloitte managing partner for Victoria and National Markets Leader Ian Trevorah said the future was exciting for the company, the university and its future staff.
"We are certainly looking forward to scaling that team up as we expand our footprint here," he said
Mr Trevorah said La Trobe students as well as the staff at the digital centre would be on the forefront of learning about the ever-expanding world of technology.
"It is those operation and optimisation activities that we are going to be looking to resource out of the Bendigo delivery centre," he said.
"But not just for the delivery of great client service, we are also looking to do that as a way of creating additional learning and development opportunities for the students here at La Trobe so they can be a part of and experience that world."
Mr Trevorah said Deloitte Australia had noticed an uptick in the desire of companies to begin the push into the technology-driven world.
He said this digital centre created workers capable of helping those companies with emerging technologies.
"We have seen a trend as a firm over the past five to 10 years of organisations looking to have third parties take over their technology environments or specific functions of their business," Mr Trevorah said.
"Not with the idea of just pure outsourcing but to optimise that technology environment to use emerging technologies to run it better or more efficiently."
