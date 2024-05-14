Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

Police searching for Geoffrey Black, wanted for burglary and theft

May 14 2024 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoffrey Black. Picture by Victoria Police
Geoffrey Black. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are searching for 39-year-old Geoffrey Black, wanted for burglary and "theft related offences".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.