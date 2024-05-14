Police searching for Geoffrey Black, wanted for burglary and theft

Police are searching for 39-year-old Geoffrey Black, wanted for burglary and "theft related offences".
Black was described as having a slim build, 177 centimetres tall with brown shoulder-length hair.
He was known to frequent the Shepparton, Echuca and Bendigo areas.
Police have released an image of Black in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts to help locate him.
Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
