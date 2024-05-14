Dragons damage leave people asking why

On Monday night, about the time most people were knocking off, I received a phone call letting me know about a press conference early on Tuesday morning.
It was about a situation that had been unfolding in the previous few hours, with the information under embargo.
It was about the damage at the Golden Dragon Museum and Stupa caused by alleged vandals using an oily substance to damage some of the city's most beloved icons - Sun Loong and one of the world's oldest parade dragons, Loong.
The dragons are an integral part of many people's lives. Thousands line the streets of Bendigo at Easter to watch, in awe and delight, as they parade. We even had a journalist as one of Sun Loong's legs this year.
Outrage whipped across the city yesterday.
Wherever I went people were talking about it, wondering what the motive was.
Premier Jacinta Allan weighed in, calling the attack "disgraceful" and "unfathomable".
Great Stupa chairman Ian Green said: "I'll be honest with you, this act has all the hallmarks of a hate crime."
Police are looking to speak to two people caught on CCTV at the Golden Dragon Museum on May 5, when it is alleged the damage happened.
We'll keep you posted on what they find.
Have a great Wednesday.
Juanita Greville, Editor
