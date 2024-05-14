Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Husband rapist 'a danger to the sexual safety of the community': prosecutor

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 15 2024 - 9:55am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A father of adult and teenaged children who three times violently raped his wife will return to court later this month for his sentence to be decided.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.