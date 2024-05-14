Room to improve for Pioneers boys after first defeat of the season

Bendigo Pioneers boys coach Danny O'Bree said Sunday's 39-point defeat to the Northern Knights was an indication his side still had plenty of work to do.
The Pioneers were flying high heading into the contest with a 4-0 record and coming off a last-second victory against the GWV Rebels.
But that optimism has been slightly tempered following a loss O'Bree admitted probably should have been by more.
The Pioneers were in the game at three-quarter-time, 20 points in arrears, but they conceded four goals to one in the final term as the margin blew out.
"I think we knew we'd be up against it, and the things we spoke about early in the week came to fruition," Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said.
"From a statistical point of view, we compared our four matches to theirs and it's completely different game styles.
"We were in the top three contested teams while they were a more uncontested side, so we tried to improve our outside game, but it wasn't good enough as their run and bounce was great.
"It was very even on the stats, and statistically, turnovers were the same, but we turned it over in much more critical areas, so I'm surprised it finished as close as it did.
"We definitely didn't play our best footy, and I felt we had an average week on the track and were ordinary against Ballarat the week before despite the win, so we know where we're at.
"We're under no illusion that even though we were undefeated, we've got elements of our game we need to get right."
Draft hopeful Tobie Travaglia continued his impressive start to the season and was the Pioneers best.
Travaglia had 31 disposals, four inside 50s, three rebound 50s and kicked two goals.
"It was potentially Tobie's best game of the season because he had to do it in multiple areas of the ground," O'Bree said.
"We split his time between forward and midfield in the second half, and we're incredibly proud of how he changed his game to suit.
"He's had some great moments this year, but that's what we expect as he's one of the toughest competitors in the competition, and that's why he's getting the accolades and opportunities."
Star tall forward Jobe Shanahan kicked 3.3 while Taj Bond nailed three of his own.
"Jobe (Shanahan) had an incredible first half, and our ball movement ensured he didn't get a good crack at it in the second," O'Bree said.
"When the footy is around his area, he's competing super hard now, which has been a big change in his game that we're really proud of him for.
"He's going well and is in a bit of a sweet spot this year."
The Pioneers have a week's break before facing Eastern Rangers on Sunday, May 26 at the QEO.
