Girton Grammar School reveals master plan for 'state-of-the-art' campuses

The Paul Sadler Swimland site is set to be redeveloped as part of an overhaul of Girton Grammar School in the next decade.
The school's junior and senior campuses will undergo significant developments, including a new senior languages centre on the Vine Street land occupied by Paul Sadler Swimland, which would be relocated.
The junior school campus at MacKenzie Street would get a new outdoor learning area and restorations to the John E Higgs Hall and the 150-year-old Girton House, which would become an administrative hub.
Principal Dr Emma O'Rielly said she was excited by the future developments' masterplans.
"It is incredible to think that Girton first started teaching at the MacKenzie Street site over a century ago, evolving and expanding from an assortment of houses, factories and stables into the state-of-the-art campuses we know today," Dr O'Rielly said.
"I am very excited to witness the school's continued evolution, preserving our historic buildings while creating innovative new ones that will serve the next generation of students and educators."
Future plans for the junior campus included new performing arts, arts and technology and student wellbeing centres, while the senior campus would get a new STEM facility, exhibition building, sport courts and a new green space.
Bendigo-based architect firm e+ has designed the development after "extensive consultation" with staff, students, parents and local and state governments which began in 2022.
"Providing state-of-the-art spaces for learning and playing is a key focus for our Board, and in doing so we know we will support many other areas of priority for Girton Grammar, including delivering an enriching curriculum and co-curriculum, providing exceptional student and staff wellbeing, and inviting community collaboration," Girton board chair Fleur Jackson said.
"In sharing our vision for the future of education, we are excited to bring families across the Bendigo region on the journey with us."
Works at the senior campus were planned for early 2025 "after Paul Sadler's relocation".
